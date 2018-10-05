Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 8

Fresh off the back of European action, and with another international break looming, Premier League football returns this week - with the hot topic of fantasy picks sure to be at the forefront of your mind.

A full programme of fixtures kick off on Friday night, before the first clash of the titans reaches us when Liverpool take on Man City at Anfield on Sunday.

With points, prizes and pride at stake, let's guide you through who you should consider picking this week with your free transfers - and who you should think about discarding.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Lukasz Fabianski - It seems that West Ham's early season struggles may be behind them, with seven unlikely points coming from the Hammers' last three games. One man who has been superb all season, though, is Fabianski - Brighton await on Friday night and confidence is high. Worth a punt.





Bernd Leno - Petr Cech's injury woes mean that Arsenal's big money summer signing will get his chance to impress in the Premier League at last. The Gunners have played well recently, and will fancy their chances against London rivals Fulham.

Who's Not





Neil Etheridge - Although the points racked up this season by Etheridge have been impressive, his Cardiff side have not been. They are seriously struggling to adapt to life in the top flight, and face Spurs this weekend at Wembley - and a potentially tetchy Harry Kane.





Asmir Begovic - Whenever Bournemouth take to the field, the goals flow - or that's how it seems anyway. Begovic is a top stopper but chances seem to rain down on his goal most weeks. Watford away this weekend poses a tricky test - and probably one that won't provide the Bosnian with a clean sheet.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Harry Maguire - The England international had a cracking summer for his country - and has already shone this season - in the goalscoring department at least. Two goals and two double point weeks make Maguire a good pick - with a home fixture against Everton awaiting on Saturday.





David Luiz - The Chelsea defender's resurgence under Maurizio Sarri continues to go from strength to strength. He was impressive against Liverpool last weekend, and has thus far, barely put a foot wrong. Southampton away won't be easy, but the Blues will be confident.

Who's Not





Mamadou Sakho - It's been a torrid couple of weeks for Crystal Palace's star defender. He's earned a recall to the France squad, but it won't be for his performances against either Newcastle or Bournemouth. Confidence will be low and it might be time to bench for Sakho - in the short-term at least.





Jamaal Lascelles - Newcastle's problems continue to mount up, and you'd think it won't get any easier this weekend when they travel to Old Trafford to face Man Utd. Then again, maybe they will given United's recent wretched form. Best avoid the Magpies skipper though, just to be safe.

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Gylfi Sigurdsson - Life at Goodison Park hasn't always been rosey for Everton's record signing. His £40m transfer fee has looked a burden at times - but the Icelandic star has three goals in his last three games, including a brace last week. Positive signs.





Felipe Anderson - West Ham fans will have been delighted by their Brazilian flair player's impact last week, as he scored his first goal for the club against Man Utd. His cheeky flicked finish set the Hammers on their way to victory, and confidence will be high. Beware Brighton and co.

Who's Not





Alexis Sanchez - It's absolute turmoil at Manchester United right now, and one player who is badly struggling is Chilean ace Alexis. He can't buy a goal, an assist or even a half decent performance right now. So if you haven't canned him yet, it's probably worth doing it now - before you lose a fortune on his rapidly decreasing value.





Ryan Sessegnon - Fulham are still feeling their way into life at the highest level, and their 18-year-old is no different. He has been flipped between midfield and defence following Andre Schurrle's arrival and hasn't yet found form. He will, but probably best to pop him to one side for the time being.

Forwards

Who's Hot





Harry Kane - Spurs will wish they could play Huddersfield every week - as they always seem to bring the best out of England's captain. Kane's due a goal glut, and after last weekend's brace against the Terriers, he has newly promoted Cardiff firmly in his sights. Captain material this week - both on and off the pitch.





Andre Gray - Watford's 100% start to the season may have evaporated, but the Hornets are still playing decent stuff. Their frontline looks dangerous, and Gray has played a major part in their good form of late. Two goals in his last three make him an interesting proposition.

Who's Not





Laurent Depoitre - Huddersfield can't buy a goal right now, and whilst it's always a good idea to have a cheap striker in your team, Depoitre probably isn't the one for you. Burnley are rapidly improving, and at Turf Moor, you'd make them favourites to win - get Depoitre out, trust me.





Gabriel Jesus - Having looked like the epitome of 'boy wonder' when he first arrived, it's been a struggle lately for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus. Unable to dislodge the in-form Sergio Aguero up front, he's played just 246 minutes this season - and will probably be on the bench again at Anfield this weekend.

