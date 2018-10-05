Premier League Reveals 4-Man Shortlist for September Manager of the Month Award

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

The shortlist for the September Manager of the Month award has been revealed, with four bosses who went the month unbeaten up for the award.

Premier League champions Manchester City flexed their muscles in September and Pep Guardiola is nominated after leading his title-winners to four wins from four. City scored 12 goals and conceded just one as they returned to the top of the table.

Level on points with City at the top are Liverpool, and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is nominated for the second consecutive month. Liverpool lost their 100% record with a draw at Chelsea last week but can return to the top of the table if they beat Guardiola's City on Sunday.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gets his first nomination as a Premier League manager after the Gunners took maximum points in September. Emery lost his first two games in charge but now seems to be making his mark at the Emirates Stadium.

Completing the quartet is Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Wolves lived up to the hype last month with three wins from four, although the most impressive result was the one draw, which came against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The nominees were revealed on the Premier League website and fans have until Monday night to vote for their winner.

Watford manager Javi Gracia won the award for August but the Hornets won just one of their four matches in September.

