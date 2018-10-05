Reports Suggest Jose Mourinho Has Lost Confidence of Both Man Utd Board & Players as Sack Looms

Jose Mourinho's tenure as Manchester United boss could be coming to an end, with the Portuguese boss having lost the faith of senior figures in the club's boardroom.

It is even thought that the manager could be shown the door as early as next week if the Red Devils lose to Newcastle at home on Saturday.

According to The Sun, the only thing standing in the way of Mourinho getting the axe is the fact that Zinedine Zidane hasn't given the club much encouragement where their replacing of the former Chelsea boss is concerned.

It is understood that the board were fully behind the manager after what they considered to be two good seasons - Mourinho won the Europa League and finished second in the Premier League at the end of his first term in charge and reached the FA Cup final last season. However, things have gone south quickly in this campaign and the results can no longer veil the caustic atmosphere at the club, something that has left club chiefs frustrated.

The Mirror are also reporting that a source close to the club has told them that United's players have turned on the manager as well and are hurt by his constant, public criticism of squad members.

Most of the players reportedly believe Mourinho's days at Old Trafford are numbered and have admitted that the manager's behaviour in recent weeks has lowered the morale in the squad.

The Portuguese has locked horns with Paul Pogba again this season. And he has also criticised the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia during interviews.

Only this week, Mourinho suggested that some of his players care about the club more than others. But players feel the coach is quick to deflect blame instead of accepting responsibility for his mistakes.

The source also claimed that the players are doing their best to turn things around, although they have no doubts Mourinho will be booted sooner rather than later.