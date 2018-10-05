Tony Cascarino Hails Liverpool's 'Deal of the Decade' Ahead of Manchester City Clash

October 05, 2018

Former striker Tony Cascarino has hailed Liverpool's capture of left-back Andrew Robertson as the signing of the decade.

The former Hull City player's star has risen quickly since he joined the Reds at the beginning of last season and he is now regarded as one of the best full-backs in England.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Liverpool paid the Tigers a meagre £8m sum for Robertson last year, and he's proven to be worth a lot more as he's likely one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp's team sheet.

Cascarino, who played as a striker for the likes of Millwall, Aston Villa, Celtic and Chelsea between the 80s and 90s, has drawn up a combined XI ahead of the Reds' clash with Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday. And, of course, the 24-year-old was included, with the erstwhile forward referring to his purchase as 'the deal of the decade'.

"It was the deal of the decade when Liverpool signed him from Hull City for an initial £8m, and he easily gets into this team," Cascarino wrote in The Times. "He shows extraordinary energy from start to finish. His crossing is exceptional and his recoveries in defence are brilliant."

MB Media/GettyImages

Robertson's Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk, another obvious choice, was also named in the lineup as Cascarino branded him 'the best centre-half in the country'.


"The Dutchman is the best centre half in the country," he claimed. "His composure is absolutely remarkable. He oozes confidence as he moves the ball from defence to midfield and has proved to be the last piece in Liverpool’s outfield jigsaw. He is strong in the air, has great pace and is tremendous on the ball."

