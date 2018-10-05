Tottenham Fans Urge Daniel Levy to Bring in French Star After National Team Call-Up

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Tottenham have been linked with Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for the second time, and Spurs fans are begging chairman Daniel Levy to splash the cash after a frugal summer.

Spurs became the first Premier League side in the transfer window era not to sign a single player all summer, but fans have now urged Levy to his get his wallet out for Ndombele.

Didier Deschamps has named the 21-year-old in his France squad for next week's friendly against Iceland and the UEFA Nations League meeting with Germany five days later.

This is testament to how strongly Ndombele has started the season for Lyon. He has four Ligue 1 assists to his name but it was his performance against Manchester City in the Champions League which caught the eye of English fans.

Ndombele dominated City's midfield as Lyon secured a shock 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. It was this performance which prompted L'Equipe to claim that Levy was considering a £40m bid for the young star.

French pundit Julien Laurens confirmed that Mauricio Pochettino was interested in Ndombele, and told BBC Sport that he could become one of the world's best midfielders.

"There was a lot of interest from Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs in the summer," said Laurens.

"He's been a revelation since joining Lyon.  He is a very powerful box-to-box midfielder, very strong, so good on the ball.

"There's a lot of room for improvement because he's only 21 and he has such a big potential. In the right environment he could become one of the best midfielders in the world."

Ndombele could be the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele, who may be coming to the end of his time at Tottenham as his contract expires next summer.

