Tottenham Hotspur vs Cardiff Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Prediction, & More

Tottenham will hope to maintain their recent run of form as they face struggling Cardiff City this Saturday in the Premier League.

The Lilywhites currently sit four in the Premier League table, just four points adrift of Manchester City.

It's early days yet but you get the sense that this Cardiff side might be in trouble. From seven games they have just two points and zero wins. Any result here would do wonders for for the struggling Welsh outfit struggling side.

After a disappointing loss to Liverpool, Tottenham have won back-to-back Premier League fixtures against Brighton and Huddersfield.

A Lionel Messi masterclass put an end to their win streak however, as the mercurial number ten guided Barcelona to a 4-2 at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night.

After seven league games, Cardiff have just two points. That's two draws, five losses, and zero wins. They lost every game in September; the caveat being that they did face Arsenal, Man City, and Chelsea in this time. However, October starts with a trip to Tottenham; it's not going to get any easier for Cardiff.

Key Battle





Harry Kane vs. Neil Etheridge





Many people believe that Harry Kane could use a good rest. After a slow (by his lofty standards) start to the season, on top of a straining World Cup, it did seem only wise to give the striker a game or two off.

However, both Kane and Pochettino seem fairly content to labour on through any signs of fatigue. And just recently Kane has started to look like his usual self again. In the league he has three goals in his last two games - five in total - and with another against Barcelona to add, Kane looks to be finding his stride once more.

Anyone who watches football will know Harry Kane loves a penalty, and anyone who watched Cardiff's first two games of this season might suspect Etheridge quite likes them too.

Saving against both Bournemouth and Newcastle, Etheridge instantly made himself a fan favourite. Considering Cardiff's form, two clean sheets from seven isn't too bad. They have their goalkeeper to thank for that, and if they are to take anything from this match it's quite likely they'll have Etheridge to thank once more.

Team News

Spurs are missing an awful lot of key players right now but will be glad to have captain and keeper Hugo Lloris fit once more; even if his return to action against Barcelona was a little shaky last night. Injured players are: Vorm, Vertonghen, Aurier, Dembélé, Eriksen, and Alli.

Cardiff, on the other hand, have only two certain absentees - with injuries to Aron Gunnarsson and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. Junior Hoilett is also a doubt after missing the defeat to Burnley last Sunday through illness.

Predicted Tottenham Lineup: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Dier, Wanyama, Son, Lamela; Lucas, Kane.





Predicted Cardiff Lineup: Etheridge; Manga, Bamba, Morrison, Cunningham; Camarasa, Artur, Ralls, Murphy; Reid, Ward.

Predictions

Despite all the injuries and the midweek loss, Tottenham should have enough in the tank to get across the line here.

Cardiff may have put up a good fight against Arsenal but they were swatted aside by Chelsea and Man City with relative ease. A home loss to Burnley would have only dampened the Bluebird's spirits.

Expect Harry Kane to continue his good form and add to his five league goals this season.

Predicted Scoreline: Tottenham 2-0 Cardiff