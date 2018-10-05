Unai Emery Reportedly Identifies Aaron Ramsey Replacement as Arsenal Face Losing Midfielder for Free

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly identified Sevilla's Ever Banega as a replacement for Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who looks increasingly likely to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract next summer.

Banega, who featured for Argentina during this summer's World Cup, has been a regular fixture in the Sevilla side since Emery, who managed Los Rojiblancos for four years, bought him to the club in 2014.

Ever Banega's double helped Sevilla to a comfortable 3-1 win against Eibar which placed them at the third spot in #LaLigaSantander!#LaLigaOnSony #Football #SPNSports pic.twitter.com/aRcxdCR7FJ — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) October 1, 2018

Emery knows the 30-year-old well, and according to the Daily Mirror, the Arsenal boss is interested in reuniting with him at the Emirates Stadium, believing he could bring the experience and energy the Gunners' midfield has been lacking in recent years.

It is expected the move wouldn't come cheap, but rumours suggest that he wants a Sevilla exit this summer, and Arsenal's board are reportedly prepared to back Emery and meet the required price.

Since signing for Emery's Sevilla from Valencia in 2014, Banega has gone on to make 159 appearances, winning the Europa League twice and the Spanish Cup once.

He would serve as an adequate replacement for Ramsey, whose contract talks with the club are reported to have broken down. He may now follow in the footsteps of Jack Wilshere and depart the Emirates on a free transfer this summer, if an agreement can not be reached between now and January.

Real Madrid are among a host of clubs seemingly considering a move for Ramsey, who has been one of Arsenal's most consistent performers over what has been a turbulent few years for the club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Fellow Premier League side Liverpool are rumoured to have been looking at Ramsey also, but with significant strength in midfield depth already at their disposal, it's unlikely they will make a move.