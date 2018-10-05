Unai Emery Reportedly Identifies Aaron Ramsey Replacement as Arsenal Face Losing Midfielder for Free

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has reportedly identified Sevilla's Ever Banega as a replacement for Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who looks increasingly likely to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract next summer.

Banega, who featured for Argentina during this summer's World Cup, has been a regular fixture in the Sevilla side since Emery, who managed Los Rojiblancos for four years, bought him to the club in 2014.

Emery knows the 30-year-old well, and according to the  Daily Mirror, the Arsenal boss is interested in reuniting with him at the Emirates Stadium, believing he could bring the experience and energy the Gunners' midfield has been lacking in recent years.

It is expected the move wouldn't come cheap, but rumours suggest that he wants a Sevilla exit this summer, and Arsenal's board are reportedly prepared to back Emery and meet the required price. 

Since signing for Emery's Sevilla from Valencia in 2014, Banega has gone on to make 159 appearances, winning the Europa League twice and the Spanish Cup once.

He would serve as an adequate replacement for Ramsey, whose contract talks with the club are reported to have broken down. He may now follow in the footsteps of Jack Wilshere and depart the Emirates on a free transfer this summer,  if an agreement can not be reached between now and January.

Real Madrid are among a host of clubs seemingly considering a move for Ramsey, who has been one of Arsenal's most consistent performers over what has been a turbulent few years for the club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Fellow Premier League side Liverpool are rumoured to have been looking at Ramsey also, but with significant strength in midfield depth already at their disposal, it's unlikely they will make a move.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)