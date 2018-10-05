Unai Emery Set to Make Wholesale Change Ahead This Weekend's Premier League Clash With Fulham

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is likely to make wholesale alterations for Sunday's Premier League clash against Fulham, as the Gunners look to continue their sensational form.

The Gunners boss made nine changes for the 3-0 Europa League win over Qarabag, and is sweating over the availability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who missed the game through illness.

During his press conference Emery said (quoted by the Mirror): "Aubameyang and Aaron [Ramsey] are in London and we will look tomorrow and Saturday to see how they are for Sunday to see if they can play."

The Gunners injury list is extensive and currently includes veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech, who injured his hamstring in last weekend's victory over Watford, alongside long term absentees Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg), club captain Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) and Greek youngster Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin). 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

One positive is that Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan is back in the squad after missing the victorious 3-0 trip to Azerbaijan.

Arsenal take on Fulham in the midday kick off on Sunday as they seek a top four position by the end of game week eight.

