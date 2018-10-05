West Brom Manager Backs On-Loan Leicester Star to Follow James Maddison Into England First Team

Leicester City's James Maddison made headlines this week when he received his first England call-up, and another Foxes starlet in the form of Harvey Barnes could be set to follow if his recent form is anything to go by.

That's according to West Brom manager Darren Moore, who coaches the 20 year-old in his current loan spell in the Championship.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Barnes has made 13 appearances for the Baggies in all competitions, scoring four times as they sit fourth in the league, looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Speaking to the Express and Star after Barnes scored a stunning equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday during the week, Moore said: “He’s got the right ingredients. There’s aspects of his game he still needs to develop and still needs to work on – and he is.





“He gets the highlights with all the goals he’s scoring and he’s a talented individual. If he keeps on the road that he’s on now, I don’t see why he can’t be a full international and play lots of games for his country. Harvey has scored some wonderful goals and long may it continue, putting the ball in the back of the net.”

While a first team call-up may be some way down the line, Barnes' progress at West Brom was rewarded with his first England Under-21s call-up this week.

Manchester City's Phil Foden, Harvey Barnes, on loan at West Brom from Leicester, and Reiss Nelson, on loan at Hoffenheim from Arsenal, receive their first England under-21's call-ups.



And his progress in the Championship is something that has delighted Moore, as he added: “Harvey is developing very, very well here at West Brom and will continue to do so. He’s grabbed the bull by the horns and taken his performances on to another level."