Xavi Opens Door to Managing Barcelona as Club Legend Asks Fans for Patience in Difficult Run

Barcelona legend Xavi suggested managing Barca down the line could be a possibility - but admitted it won't be until he obtains the relevant coaching qualifications.

The midfielder, currently playing for Al Sadd in Qatar after his 18 trophy-laden years with Barcelona came to an end in 2015, said that he doesn't currently have the required coaching badges to manage at an elite level, but hopes to have obtained them by May next year.

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

When asked 'when he would coach Barcelona' in an interview with Sport, he said: "Now I can coach in small countries, but next year, in May, I hope to get the UEFA Pro license to be able to coach any team."





Xavi went on to talk about how playing for Barcelona meant that a lot was expected of him as a player - and he is beginning to feel the same pressures on him to get into management.





Current Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde's post recently came into question after the Catalan giants went three games without a win before their Champions League victory at Spurs during the week, and Xavi was among the names talked about as a potential replacement.





He added: "As a player I was the same, people expect things from me prematurely, as when I was expected be the new Guardiola. Now I see it's the same. We must be patient."

That pressure is the reason that Xavi, who counts eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and a World Cup among his honours, said he has enjoyed his time out of the spotlight in Qatar.

Xavi has now played 100 matches since leaving Barcelona in 2015 and signed for Qatari side Al Sadd. 🇶🇦



He has managed to rack up an incredible 65 assists for them already. 😳



🧙‍♂️🧙‍♂️🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Q5JBcbaARq — TeamFA (@TeamFA) October 3, 2018

I do not like to be a protagonist, but when you play at Barça, you're the protagonist," he added.

"Now I'm more natural, I have more time for everything. Before I could not, because even if you are a minor at Barcelona, you have to take care of yourself and so on, and it has been a very beastly tension for many years ".