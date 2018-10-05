Xavi Opens Door to Managing Barcelona as Club Legend Asks Fans for Patience in Difficult Run

By 90Min
October 05, 2018

Barcelona legend Xavi suggested managing Barca down the line could be a possibility - but admitted it won't be until he obtains the relevant coaching qualifications.

The midfielder, currently playing for Al Sadd in Qatar after his 18 trophy-laden years with Barcelona came to an end in 2015, said that he doesn't currently have the required coaching badges to manage at an elite level, but hopes to have obtained them by May next year.

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

When asked 'when he would coach Barcelona' in an interview with Sport, he said: "Now I can coach in small countries, but next year, in May, I hope to get the UEFA Pro license to be able to coach any team."


Xavi went on to talk about how playing for Barcelona meant that a lot was expected of him as a player - and he is beginning to feel the same pressures on him to get into management. 


Current Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde's post recently came into question after the Catalan giants went three games without a win before their Champions League victory at Spurs during the week, and Xavi was among the names talked about as a potential replacement.


He added: "As a player I was the same, people expect things from me prematurely, as when I was expected be the new Guardiola. Now I see it's the same. We must be patient."

That pressure is the reason that Xavi, who counts eight La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and a World Cup among his honours, said he has enjoyed his time out of the spotlight in Qatar.

I do not like to be a protagonist, but when you play at Barça, you're the protagonist," he added.

"Now I'm more natural, I have more time for everything. Before I could not, because even if you are a minor at Barcelona, you have to take care of yourself and so on, and it has been a very beastly tension for many years ".

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)