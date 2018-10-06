How to Watch Alaves vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Alaves face Real Madrid in La Liga action on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Michael Shapiro
October 06, 2018

Real Madrid will continue its pursuit of Barcelona atop the La Liga standings on Saturday, traveling on the road to face Alaves. Kickoff from Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET. 

Real Madrid has won four of its first seven matches this season, sporting a 4–1–2 record. Barcelona sports the same record, but sits in first place due to a plus-18 goal differential compared to plus-12 from Real Madrid. 

Alaves currently sits sixth in La Liga, going 3–2–2 on the year. They lost their most recent La Liga match, falling to Levante 2-1. 

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)