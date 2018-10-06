Real Madrid will continue its pursuit of Barcelona atop the La Liga standings on Saturday, traveling on the road to face Alaves. Kickoff from Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain is slated for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid has won four of its first seven matches this season, sporting a 4–1–2 record. Barcelona sports the same record, but sits in first place due to a plus-18 goal differential compared to plus-12 from Real Madrid.

Alaves currently sits sixth in La Liga, going 3–2–2 on the year. They lost their most recent La Liga match, falling to Levante 2-1.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

