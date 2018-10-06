WATCH: Weston McKennie Scores First Bundesliga Goal for Schalke, Leaves Game Injured

McKennie's Bundesliga goal comes just three days after the 20-year-old's first Champions League goal for Schalke. But the game didn't end well for him as the young American was replaced late due to injury. 

By Emily Caron
October 06, 2018

20-year-old American soccer star Weston McKennie scored his first Bundesliga goal for Schalke on Saturday just three days after the midfielder found the net for his Champions League goal.

McKennie scored at the 47-minute mark to give Schalke a 1-0 lead over Fortuna Dusseldorf. Striker Guido Burgstaller netted another just a few minutes later to bring Schalke's lead to two.

Watch the goal below:

The goal makes McKennie the second-youngest U.S. international with a Bundesliga goal, behind only Christian Pulisic, per Paul Carr of TruMedia Sports. The day did not end well for the young star, however, as he left the game minutes before the end.

More updates on the injury shortly. 

