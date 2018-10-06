20-year-old American soccer star Weston McKennie scored his first Bundesliga goal for Schalke on Saturday just three days after the midfielder found the net for his Champions League goal.

McKennie scored at the 47-minute mark to give Schalke a 1-0 lead over Fortuna Dusseldorf. Striker Guido Burgstaller netted another just a few minutes later to bring Schalke's lead to two.

Watch the goal below:

Weston McKennie scores for Schalke. 1-0 pic.twitter.com/SOp29El5iG — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 6, 2018

The goal makes McKennie the second-youngest U.S. international with a Bundesliga goal, behind only Christian Pulisic, per Paul Carr of TruMedia Sports. The day did not end well for the young star, however, as he left the game minutes before the end.

😭 @WMckennie day is over as he is helped off with an injury.



Please don't be too bad 🙏 #F95S04 #SchalkeUS🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CjLr45U9Nr — Schalke 04 USA (@s04_us) October 6, 2018

More updates on the injury shortly.