Arsenal Fans Call for Europa League Star to Start Against Fulham This Weekend

Arsenal fans are calling for Alex Iwobi to start this weekend against Fulham after starring in another Europa League display, after he caught the attention of many of the Arsenal faithful in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Qarabag FK on Thursday night.

Unai Emery heavily rotated his squad for the unenviable 9,000 km round trip to Baku in Azerbaijan. Iwobi made his second start in the competition after also starring in the 4-2 victory over Vorskla.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Iwobi caught the attention of fans again with his silky display on the wing that caused no end of problems for the Qarabag back four. The 22-year-old has also made four Premier League appearances this season, and looks to be a surprise beneficiary of the end of Wenger’s reign.

The Nigeria international has shown a lot promise in his time at the Emirates but had been unable to nail down a starting berth under Wenger. Emery seems to have an affinity for the winger though, and he has already found the score sheet this season in the 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

Iwobi also has the backing of the fans it seems, with calls for him to start this weekend against Fulham.

Here’s what the fans had to say about Iwobi.