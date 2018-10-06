Borussia Dortmund 4-3 Augsburg: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Paco Alcacer Hat-Trick Seals Comeback

It wasn't all plain sailing for Borussia Dortmund, as they continued their fine form under Lucien Favre this season by securing a 4-3 win over a physical FC Augsburg side in a stunning advert for German football.

The Black and Yellows have maintained their place at the top of the Bundesliga table thanks to a hat-trick from Paco Alcácer and a fairytale goal for Mario Götze, but Iceland international Alfred Finnbogason ensured Dortmund had to work for their points by scoring the only goal of the first half.

Augsburg's deserved breakthrough came when goal machine Finnbogason pounced on some poor defending from a set piece before poking the ball through Roman Bürki's legs - his fourth goal already this season.

Dortmund substitute Alcácer levelled the scoreline early in the second half after latching onto the end of a through ball from Jadon Sancho, but Augsburg bounced back straight away and restored their narrow lead when Max was in the right place at the right time divert home a deflected cross.

Alcácer and Götze, who was making his first appearance of the season, completed the turnaround only to be pegged back once again by Michael Gregoritsch with just a couple of minutes left to play.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

But with the last kick of the game, Alcácer left Luthe stranded with a long-range free kick to grab the match ball and round of one of the craziest, most exciting games in recent memory.

Borussia Dortmund





Key Talking Point

Despite all the highs of Saturday's thrilling game, question marks still have to be raised over Borussia Dortmund's defensive frailties.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Few eyebrows were raised when Augsburg took the lead from a set piece - Dortmund's Achilles heel last season - but still there appears to be little which has been done behind the scenes to help fix that side of Dortmund's game.

But let's face it, after that outstanding game, who really cares about set pieces right now?

Player Ratings





Bürki (7) Hakimi (7) Akanji (6) Zagadou (7) Diallo (5) Witsel (7) Weigl (6) Sancho (8) Reus (7) Larsen (5) Philipp (5).

Substitutes: Alcácer (10*) Guerreiro (7) M. Götze (8).

Star Man





Paco Alcácer hasn't started a game for Borussia Dortmund since completing his loan move from Barcelona during the summer, but the Spaniard already has six goals to his name for the Black and Yellows.

GOOOOOOL PACO ALCACER,

He score a BRACE!! pic.twitter.com/mTJM4Qno0e — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) October 6, 2018

• First player in Bundesliga history to score 6 goals in his first 3 appearances.

• All 6 goals have come as a substitute (80 minutes of action).

• Bundesliga top scorer.



Paco Alcacer.#BVB #BVBFCA pic.twitter.com/joNAyzWCqf — Bundesliga Spotlight (@BundesligaSpot) October 6, 2018

Is it too early for a Alcacer > Lewandowski tweet? — Alex Truica (@AlexTruica) September 29, 2018

His world-class movement and coolness in front of goal set him apart from what Augsburg had to offer in defence. Alcácer truly was the catalyst for Borussia Dortmund's outstanding comeback, and fans will leave the stadium with a new hero to idolise this season.

Worst Player

Although match officials can't actually make their way into this section, it would be rude not to mention the performance of Markus Schmidt. Regardless of whether you think he got most of his decisions right or wrong, the 45-year-old never had the game under control.

In terms of on the pitch, Abdou Diallo was among a number of players who disappointed fans on Saturday, although it was largely through no fault of his own.

While Jacob Bruun Larsen and Maxi Philipp offered very little at the Westfalenstadion, an out of position Diallo proved to be Dortmund's weakest link, offering too many chances to Augsburg down his side of the pitch.

FC Augsburg





Player Ratings





Luthe (7) Framberger (7) Gouweleeuw (5) Hinteregger (6) Max (8) Khedira (6) Baier (6) Hahn (6) Gregoritsch (7) Caiuby (5) Finnbogason (8).

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

Substitutes: F. Götze (6) Morávek (7) Córdova (6).

Looking Ahead





Both sides can now have some much-needed rest over the international break before returning to Bundesliga action in a fortnight.

Borussia Dortmund face a trip to VfB Stuttgart on October 20, a fixture they lost last season, while Augsburg will welcome RB Leipzig to Bavaria on the same day.