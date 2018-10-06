Brazilian Journalist Claims Agent of Reported Reds Target Has Travelled to Liverpool

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

Brazilian journalist Andersinho Marques has announced via his Twitter feed that Lucas Paqueta’s agent is in Liverpool, with the Reds linked with a move for the youngster recently. 

Paqueta is a rising star in Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and was a teammate of Vinicius Junior at Flamengo last season. The 21-year-old has reached new heights this season since Junior’s move to Real Madrid, with Flamengo currently sitting third in the league.

Just one point separates Flamengo from the top spot with 10 games left to play as they chase down a first league title since 2009. The club also reached the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil this season.

Paqueta has been influential for his side this year with 11 goals from 48 appearances. His impressive displays saw him named in the Campeonato Carioca 2018 team of the year and have earned him a call-up to Brazilian national team.

That form has attracted the interest of Liverpool scouts as manager Jurgen Klopp continues to scour the South American market for talent. Paqueta would link up with fellow countrymen Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho if he completes a switch to Anfield.

Marques has now suggested that a deal could be coming close to reality by tweeting that Paqueta’s agent has headed to Liverpool. The tweet roughly translates to “In the meantime, the prosecutor of #Paqueta is at #Liverpool and not in Italy.”

There’s no confirmation that the Brazilian’s agent will be visiting Anfield, but it certainly seems implied. Liverpool fans will no doubt be thrilled by the news as hype continues to build around their latest potential deal.

Liverpool had set an early pace in the league this season but have recently suffered a setback with defeats to Chelsea and Napoli. They were also held at Stamford Bridge in the league and face another tough challenge this weekend against defending champions  Manchester City. 

