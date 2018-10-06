Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Terriers Earn Hard-Fought Point at Turf Moor

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

A spirited second half performance from Huddersfield was enough to earn them a well-fought 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Coming into the game, Sean Dyche's men had won back-to-back games whilst Huddersfield were still looking for their first win of the season, and it was the home side who got themselves in front after 20 minutes when Aron Gudmundsson's inviting cross from the right hand side found the head of Sam Vokes.

Ben Early/GettyImages

Despite going behind Huddersfield, were still very much in the game after creating a number of chances, but their low confidence in front of goal showed as they failed to convert any of their first half opportunities. 


However in the second half, Christopher Schindler's glancing header from a Chris Lowe cross was enough to beat a diving Joe Hart in the Burnley goal, and the Terriers were able to see the rest of the game out and earn a well-deserved point to lift themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table.

BURNLEY

Key Talking Point

After back-to-back wins in their previous two games coming into a home game against the team bottom of the Premier League, fans would've been confident of getting a win before the kickoff. However it proved to be anything but an easy afternoon for the Clarets.

Once Huddersfield got back on level terms, the visitors looked the more likely to go on and win the game with the hosts defending for their lives at times.

Ben Early/GettyImages

The draw means Burnley have now stretched their unbeaten run to three games, however they would've felt before the game that they were more than capable of winning this game, and will be disappointed not to have taken all three points.

Player Ratings

Starting XI:

Hart (7); Taylor (7), Mee (6), Tarkowski (7), Lowton (7); Lennon (6), Westwood (7), Cork (7), Gudmundsson (8); Barnes (6), Vokes (8*).


Substitutes:

STAR MAN

A real presence in the box for Burnley, Vokes had another fantastic game for the Clarets. He bagged his second goal in his last two games thanks to a well-directed header back across the face of goal.

His goal proved to be enough to earn his side a point on the day and he'll certainly be delighted with his contribution today which helped extend his side's unbeaten run to three games.

WORST PLAYER - He didn't have a bad game by any means, but by his own high standards Aaron Lennon had a relatively quiet game against a struggling Huddersfield side who he would've hoped to have troubled a lot more. 

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

He never really caused the Terriers' defence any serious problems and will have been disappointed not to have had a bigger impact on proceedings after what has been a positive start to the season for the winger.

HUDERSFIELD TOWN

Key Talking Point

After an encouraging performance in their previous game, despite losing to Tottenham, Huddersfield fans will feel a lot more optimistic about the result and performance against Burnley.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

For large spells of the game they were great value for money and were the better side, although their glaring problems in the final third were on show for everyone to see once again today. They had a number of golden opportunities in the first half in which David Wagner's men failed to even test Hart in the Burnley goal, but they finally got their reward early in the second half.

Even after getting back on level terms, fans would've been very happy to see their side going for the win and although they couldn't find that decisive goal, the players certainly gave the supporters something to feel excited about.

Player Ratings

Starting XI:  Lossl (6);  Lowe (8*) , Schi ndler (8), Jorgensen (6); van la Parra (6), Billing (6), Hogg (7), Mooy (6), Durm (6); Pritchard (6); Depoitre (5).

Substitutes: Mbenza (6), Mounie (6), Hadergjonaj (N/A).

STAR MAN - The majority of the Huddersfield side can be pleased with their efforts on the day, however Lowe in particular can be proud of his contributions in the draw.
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

He defended resolutely when required, and it was his brilliant ball into the box which set up Huddersfield's equalising goal. Fans will certainly be pleased with the full-back's performance and he will take plenty of positives going forward.

WORST PLAYER - Laurent Depoitre is yet to score this season in seven Premier League appearances so far, and he certainly had his chances throughout the first half to break his drought and get his side back on level terms. That he didn't take them sums up his campaign thus far.

After then being booked for diving, his miserable afternoon was ended on the hour mark when he was subbed off after failing to stamp his authority on the game. It definitely proved to be a day to forget for the Belgian and the search for his first goal of the season goes on another week.

Looking Ahead

Following the draw Burnley now head into a tough run of fixtures, starting with an away trip to the Etihad Stadium to take on reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. As for Huddersfield, they too will take on one of the Premier League high-flyers in their next game when they host Liverpool after the international break.

