Burnley 1-1 Huddersfield: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Terriers Earn Hard-Fought Point at Turf Moor

A spirited second half performance from Huddersfield was enough to earn them a well-fought 1-1 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor.



Coming into the game, Sean Dyche's men had won back-to-back games whilst Huddersfield were still looking for their first win of the season, and it was the home side who got themselves in front after 20 minutes when Aron Gudmundsson's inviting cross from the right hand side found the head of Sam Vokes.



Despite going behind Huddersfield, were still very much in the game after creating a number of chances, but their low confidence in front of goal showed as they failed to convert any of their first half opportunities.



However in the second half, Christopher Schindler's glancing header from a Chris Lowe cross was enough to beat a diving Joe Hart in the Burnley goal, and the Terriers were able to see the rest of the game out and earn a well-deserved point to lift themselves off the bottom of the Premier League table.



After back-to-back wins in their previous two games coming into a home game against the team bottom of the Premier League, fans would've been confident of getting a win before the kickoff. However it proved to be anything but an easy afternoon for the Clarets.

Once Huddersfield got back on level terms, the visitors looked the more likely to go on and win the game with the hosts defending for their lives at times.

The draw means Burnley have now stretched their unbeaten run to three games, however they would've felt before the game that they were more than capable of winning this game, and will be disappointed not to have taken all three points.

Hart (7); Taylor (7), Mee (6), Tarkowski (7), Lowton (7); Lennon (6), Westwood (7), Cork (7), Gudmundsson (8); Barnes (6), Vokes (8*).

A real presence in the box for Burnley, Vokes had another fantastic game for the Clarets. He bagged his second goal in his last two games thanks to a well-directed header back across the face of goal.

Sam Vokes is definitely the best at headers in the league. Mitro not far behind — Ayman (@AymanCadour) October 6, 2018

Said in the summer we should’ve gone in for Sam Vokes #saintsfc — mat woolford (@matwoolfman) October 6, 2018

His goal proved to be enough to earn his side a point on the day and he'll certainly be delighted with his contribution today which helped extend his side's unbeaten run to three games.



WORST PLAYER - He didn't have a bad game by any means, but by his own high standards Aaron Lennon had a relatively quiet game against a struggling Huddersfield side who he would've hoped to have troubled a lot more.

He never really caused the Terriers' defence any serious problems and will have been disappointed not to have had a bigger impact on proceedings after what has been a positive start to the season for the winger.

After an encouraging performance in their previous game, despite losing to Tottenham, Huddersfield fans will feel a lot more optimistic about the result and performance against Burnley.

For large spells of the game they were great value for money and were the better side, although their glaring problems in the final third were on show for everyone to see once again today. They had a number of golden opportunities in the first half in which David Wagner's men failed to even test Hart in the Burnley goal, but they finally got their reward early in the second half.



Even after getting back on level terms, fans would've been very happy to see their side going for the win and although they couldn't find that decisive goal, the players certainly gave the supporters something to feel excited about.

Lossl (6);

Lowe (8*)

, Schi

ndler (8), Jorgensen (6); van la Parra (6), Billing (6), Hogg (7), Mooy (6), Durm (6); Pritchard (6); Depoitre (5).



