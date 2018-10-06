Ronaldo's goal gave Juventus a two-goal lead over Udinese.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent an absolute rocket into the back corner of the net Saturday as he returned to Juventus's lineup.
Ronaldo scored at the 47-minute mark, giving Juventus a two-goal lead over Udinese in the Italian League.
Watch the goal below:
Ronaldo shoots. Ronaldo scores. Absolute rocket! 2-0!#Juventus #Juve #ForzaJuve #UdineseJuve #Udinese #Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/lPZKMNGmnq— JuveGIFs (@JuveGIFs) October 6, 2018
Ronaldo missed Tuesday's Champions League match against Young Boys due to a suspension from getting a red card against Valencia. The Portuguese star is currently dealing with rape allegations from Kathryn Mayorga and her representatives after an incident in 2009 in Las Vegas.