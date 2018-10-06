Cristiano Ronaldo sent an absolute rocket into the back corner of the net Saturday as he returned to Juventus's lineup.

Ronaldo scored at the 47-minute mark, giving Juventus a two-goal lead over Udinese in the Italian League.

Watch the goal below:

Ronaldo missed Tuesday's Champions League match against Young Boys due to a suspension from getting a red card against Valencia. The Portuguese star is currently dealing with rape allegations from Kathryn Mayorga and her representatives after an incident in 2009 in Las Vegas.