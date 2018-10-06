WATCH: Ronaldo Scores for Juventus With an Absolute Rocket Against Udinese

Ronaldo's goal gave Juventus a two-goal lead over Udinese.

By Emily Caron
October 06, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo sent an absolute rocket into the back corner of the net Saturday as he returned to Juventus's lineup.

Ronaldo scored at the 47-minute mark, giving Juventus a two-goal lead over Udinese in the Italian League.

Watch the goal below: 

Ronaldo missed Tuesday's Champions League match against Young Boys due to a suspension from getting a red card against Valencia. The Portuguese star is currently dealing with rape allegations from Kathryn Mayorga and her representatives after an incident in 2009 in Las Vegas.  

