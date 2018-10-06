Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reactions as the Eagles Draw Another Blank

Crystal Palace's goalscoring woes continued as they fell 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers, on a day when the action on the field was just as disappointing as the weather.

Palace were certainly the brightest in the early stages, but the best chances of the first half all fell to Wolves. Raul Jimenez had two great opportunities to open the scoring, only for Wayne Hennessey to deny the striker. Palace's best chance came through a late free kick from Luka Milivojevic, but a routine save from Rui Patricio brought an end to a disappointing first half.

With almost an hour played, the deadlock was finally broken by Matt Doherty. On one of his regular attacking bursts, the full back found himself with the ball at his feet in the penalty area and managed to drive the ball into the net. Palace pressed incredibly hard, but Patricio refused to be beaten and ensured his side took all three points from the lacklustre encounter.





Here's our breakdown of the game.

CRYSTAL PALACE





Key Talking Point

For the Eagles, there is an alarming issue in their side - goals. Whilst they have been scoring away from home, they are yet to find the back of the net at Selhurst Park this season.

They have had 54 shots since their last goal at home and, when Wilfried Zaha is not at his best, it looks as though nobody is able to score for this side. In fact, Palace have not won a match without their talisman since September 2016, which shows just how heavily they rely on him.

The only credible goal threat for this team, outside of Zaha, seems to come from left back Patrick van Aanholt, which speaks volumes about Palace's struggles in front of goal.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Hennessey (7); Van Aanholt (6), Tomkins (6), Sakho(6), Wan-Bissaka (7); Milivojevic (6), McArthur (5), Schlupp (5), Townsend (6); Ayew (6), Zaha (6).





Substitutes: Meyer (7), Kouyate (6), Sorloth (6).

STAR MAN - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

There have been few shining lights at Selhurst Park in recent years, but the emergence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka is certainly one of the brightest. The 20-year-old has become a crucial player for his side, and looks to be a future star.

Defensively, he found himself in the right position on countless occasions and was a constant obstacle for Wolves. He even looked to be one of his side's most dangerous attacking players but, aside from a few dangerous crosses, found himself lacking an end product.

He was comfortably his side's best performer today, and fans took to Twitter to praise the youngster.

Chance for Wolves well cleared in the box by Wan Bissaka who is having a very good 1st half. — TEB 🦅 (@TheEaglesBeak) October 6, 2018





Great move by AWB for a cross to Wilf but he is bundled off the ball. Good stuff by Wan Bissaka there!! — TEB 🦅 (@TheEaglesBeak) October 6, 2018

No idea what Wan Bissaka just did but it looked absolutely sublime — Samuel Margo (@SamuelMargo) October 6, 2018

WORST PLAYER - James McArthur





Truthfully, there were disappointing performances from almost every Palace player, but McArthur's sticks out for all the wrong reasons. The 30-year-old was guilty of only looking sideways in attack, and also found himself unable to shield his defenders. He was withdrawn after an hour, highlighting how poor his display had been.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS





Key Talking Point





As the saying goes - if it's not broken, don't fix it.

Wolves fielded an unchanged lineup for the eight consecutive match, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side continue to be one of the surprises of the season. They look incredibly comfortable in the Premier League, and their manager is seemingly keen to reward his players with an extended run of matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo will eventually be forced to make a change to his starting lineup, but there is no need to at the minute. There are impressive performances in every area of the pitch and, as long as results are positive, it is unlikely that the Portuguese manager will be in a hurry to alter his side.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Patricio (7); Boly (7), Coady (7), Bennett (7); Doherty (8), Neves (6), Moutinho (6), Jonny (7); Costa (6), Jota (6), Jimenez (7).





Substitutes: Cavaleiro (6), Saiss (6), Traore (N/A).

STAR MAN - Matt Doherty





Doherty enjoyed a truly fantastic performance. He was immense defensively, helping to expertly subdue the likes of Zaha and Andros Townsend. Both aerially and on the ground, Doherty was a real force at the back.

The Irishman was also the man who scored the much-needed goal to inject some life into this match. A nice passing move involving Jimenez gifted Doherty a fantastic opportunity, and he smashed the ball past Hennessey at his near post to give his side the lead.

The 26-year-old is proving to be a real threat in the Premier League, and fans of Wolves were eager to express their admiration for Doherty.

Matt Doherty!!! One of the best full backs in the league — Nathan Evans (@NathanFlipEvans) October 6, 2018





I'm seriously considering changing my name to Matt Doherty. 😚 — FPL Michelle (@MichelleDeer1) October 6, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Helder Costa





None of Wolves' players deserve to be known as the worst player. However, Helder Costa will certainly be frustrated at his performance. He rarely looked threatening in attack, and was unsurprisingly substituted as a result. Not a bad performance, but certainly not a good one.

Looking Ahead





Following the international break, Crystal Palace will travel to Everton, before their goalscoring concerns at Selhurst Park are tested once again as they will host Arsenal.

Wolves will welcome Watford to the Molineux Stadium, before travelling to Brighton, and they will certainly be eyeing a significant points return from these two matches.