Danny Murphy Makes Pessimistic Arsenal Prediction Despite Recent Winning Run

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

BBC pundit Danny Murphy has admitted that Arsenal have looked better this season than they had for a while under Arsene Wenger, but still insisted they won’t have enough to regain a top-four spot.

Murphy highlighted the Gunners’ newfound ability to ‘win ugly’ – something which was often missing in Wenger’s reign. In the past, Arsenal have been inconsistent, failing to win games against lesser teams who prevent them from reaching their peak free-flowing game.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Under Unai Emery though, the Gunners have already proven capable of grinding out results from poor overall performances. Quoted by Football.London after appearing on Sky Sports' The Debate, Murphy said: “Not playing so well and winning is better than playing great football and losing every week.

"Eight wins in a row at any level of football is good going - you're doing something right, there's obviously a good attitude, a feel-good factor and winning games when you're not playing well is a hell of a good sign.

"I've seen West Ham, Everton and Watford at home and they were lucky in all three because they didn't start the games well.”

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

However, the former Liverpool midfielder warned that the Gunners remain one or two players short of challenging for a top four spot, and pointed to their defence as the main area of concern for the rest of the season.

"But they're wide open defensively because he's trying to play out and I admire that and it will get better because he's working on it,” he added.

"When you try and play out and make the pitch big they're leaving huge gaps when they lose the ball - we haven't seen that technical side of him against the bigger teams yet, but the Chelsea game earlier in the season could have been 6-6! You're not going to get success playing that way I don't think.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"I just think until he gets one or two more in and if they're as open as I've seen them, I think they won't get in the top four playing that way."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)