Emile Smith-Rowe Names the Arsenal Pair Whose 'Unbelievable Advice' Has Helped Him Settle

Emile Smith-Rowe has revealed that that Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have given him 'unbelievable advice' since joining the club's first team setup.

The 18-year-old has impressed for Unai Emery's side this season, the Spaniard giving Smith-Rowe his senior debut in the Europa League against Vorskla Poltava – the teenager netting his first senior goal on Thursday night against Qarabag.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Smith-Rowe admitted he's delighted to be part of the first time, singling out Ozil and Aubameyang for their efforts to help him settle.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "[Fighting for a place] was a chance I took and I am happy I have taken it because now he is really happy with me, he helps me a lot and to get the chances I am getting now is crazy. There’s no other place I’d rather be.

"Every player has told me you’ve got so much ability, so much quality just keep focused and keep working hard. To get that off world class players – even Mesut Ozil has told me that before and Aubameyang as well – is just unbelievable."

Smith-Rowe has featured in both the Europa League and Carabao Cup for the Gunners this season, and although he's content with featuring in those games, he hopes it'll eventually lead to making his debut for the club in the Premier League.

18 - Emile Smith-Rowe (18y 67d) is the youngest player to score for Arsenal in a competitive game since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Olympiakos in September 2011 (18y 43d). Blossom. pic.twitter.com/gT8VT8g1wd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 4, 2018

He continued, stating: "I haven’t really set any targets. For me, it is just training every day, working hard and if I get my chance in the Premier League one day, that would be unbelievable.





"At the moment, I am just try to make my way with games in the cups. Hopefully one day I can make my Premier League debut."