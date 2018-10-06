Emile Smith-Rowe Names the Arsenal Pair Whose 'Unbelievable Advice' Has Helped Him Settle

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

Emile Smith-Rowe has revealed that that Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have given him 'unbelievable advice' since joining the club's first team setup. 

The 18-year-old has impressed for Unai Emery's side this season, the Spaniard giving Smith-Rowe his senior debut in the Europa League against Vorskla Poltava – the teenager netting his first senior goal on Thursday night against Qarabag.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Smith-Rowe admitted he's delighted to be part of the first time, singling out Ozil and Aubameyang for their efforts to help him settle.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "[Fighting for a place] was a chance I took and I am happy I have taken it because now he is really happy with me, he helps me a lot and to get the chances I am getting now is crazy. There’s no other place I’d rather be.

"Every player has told me you’ve got so much ability, so much quality just keep focused and keep working hard. To get that off world class players – even Mesut Ozil has told me that before and Aubameyang as well – is just unbelievable."

Smith-Rowe has featured in both the Europa League and Carabao Cup for the Gunners this season, and although he's content with featuring in those games, he hopes it'll eventually lead to making his debut for the club in the Premier League

He continued, stating: "I haven’t really set any targets. For me, it is just training every day, working hard and if I get my chance in the Premier League one day, that would be unbelievable. 


"At the moment, I am just try to make my way with games in the cups. Hopefully one day I can make my Premier League debut."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)