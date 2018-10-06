'Fergie Time': Manchester United Fans React to Incredible Comeback at Old Trafford

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

Ok, so everyone knew there were problems at Old Trafford. 

Everyone knew that Jose Mourinho had fallen out with basically every footballer to ever play for Manchester United. 

Everyone knew that - regardless of the result - today's game against Newcastle United could well have been Jose Mourinho's last game at the club.

But up until 17:40 on Saturday 6th October, did we really believe it? 

At 17:40 on Saturday 6th October all of the aforementioned became believable. As ten minutes into Man Utd's encounter with Newcastle United - a team without a win this season - the Red Devils were already two goals down. 

As expected, a meltdown on Man Utd Twitter ensued: 

With all hope seemingly lost, Jose Mourinho turned to his substitutes bench...in the 19th minute of the game. An audaciously early 'Hail Mary; was thrown by Mourinho as he brought on forgotten man Juan Mata for easily forgettable man, Eric Bailly.

Did it work? 

Well, in the first half, not really...

With the decision to bring on Juan Mata for Eric Bailly clearly not working, Jose Mourinho threw a second 'Hail Mary'.

'A two Hail Marys in one game?' Yes, Jose went full Aaron Rodgers...by bringing on Marouane Fellaini...

The result of this change? 

Are you ready for this one? 

Are you sure you're ready? 

It's pretty weird:

Paul Pogba went into the heart of Man Utd's defence. Yes, Paul Pogba, ONE OF THE BEST CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS IN THE WORLD, moved to centre half. And, unsurprisingly, Man Utd Twitter had another meltdown: 

Out of the nowhere however, when all hope seemed lost, Man Utd scored.

Manchester United scored at Old Trafford, and yes, it was a surprise. A massive surprise: 

 

That Juan Mata goal proved to be the catalyst for Manchester United turning into, well, the Manchester United we all grew up watching e.g. a really good football team. 

Instead of sitting deep, soaking up pressure, before sluggishly - and half heatedly - mounting counter attacks (if you can call them 'attacks'); Man Utd reverted to throwing men into the final third, passing the ball, and actually trying to score. 

This change of tact worked: 

It worked really, really, really well.

In fact it worked so well, that Manchester United - in 'Fergie Time' - scored scored a winner.

We knew there were problems at Manchester United.

We knew that Jose Mourinho had fallen out with basically every footballer to ever play for Manchester United.

We knew that - regardless of the result - today's game against Newcastle United could well have been Jose Mourinho's last game at the club.

But at 19:30 on Saturday 6th October, do we really believe? 

Maybe not... 

