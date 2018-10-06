'Fergie Time': Manchester United Fans React to Incredible Comeback at Old Trafford

Ok, so everyone knew there were problems at Old Trafford.

Everyone knew that Jose Mourinho had fallen out with basically every footballer to ever play for Manchester United.

Everyone knew that - regardless of the result - today's game against Newcastle United could well have been Jose Mourinho's last game at the club.

But up until 17:40 on Saturday 6th October, did we really believe it?

At 17:40 on Saturday 6th October all of the aforementioned became believable. As ten minutes into Man Utd's encounter with Newcastle United - a team without a win this season - the Red Devils were already two goals down.

As expected, a meltdown on Man Utd Twitter ensued:

The only career highlight for Jose Mourinho in the past 4 years pic.twitter.com/vZ7aORLYHh — ‏َ (@ProudieYT) October 6, 2018

Mourinho's definitely lost the players. They've not even turned up today. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 6, 2018

United currently losing....at home.....to Newcastle United......who last won in the Premier League in May. Embarrassing from Mourinho but the problems go way beyond the manager. — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) October 6, 2018

AHwg'w;rghe'orghupaieruhgpieruhglibu weuia YOONITED — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) October 6, 2018

With all hope seemingly lost, Jose Mourinho turned to his substitutes bench...in the 19th minute of the game. An audaciously early 'Hail Mary; was thrown by Mourinho as he brought on forgotten man Juan Mata for easily forgettable man, Eric Bailly.

Did it work?

Well, in the first half, not really...

Juan Mata is coming on. It is the 18th minute... — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) October 6, 2018

eric bailly went from arguably the best CB in the league to being replaced by scott mctominay under jose mourinho pic.twitter.com/mjI0AH3HnX — A West (@ayyy_west) October 6, 2018

40' - Shelvey tries his luck with a free kick which strikes Ashley Young's arm on its way past the wall - but, inexplicably, referee Anthony Taylor awards a goal kick! 0-2. #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 6, 2018

David de Gea keeping us in it. (The Premier League). — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) October 6, 2018

With the decision to bring on Juan Mata for Eric Bailly clearly not working, Jose Mourinho threw a second 'Hail Mary'.

'A two Hail Marys in one game?' Yes, Jose went full Aaron Rodgers...by bringing on Marouane Fellaini...

Only one man can save Man Utd now...



Marouane Fellaini comes on for Scott McTominay at half-time 🔁



Watch the second half live now on BT Sport 1 HD and 4K UHD 📺 pic.twitter.com/fTKPjO0tma — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 6, 2018

If in doubt... put Fellaini on and lump in forward — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 6, 2018

The result of this change?

Are you ready for this one?

Are you sure you're ready?

It's pretty weird:

Paul Pogba went into the heart of Man Utd's defence. Yes, Paul Pogba, ONE OF THE BEST CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS IN THE WORLD, moved to centre half. And, unsurprisingly, Man Utd Twitter had another meltdown:

Fellaini on and Pogba CB....Even if we manage to scrape a win Jose has to go. The tactics are out of a hat — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) October 6, 2018

> complains about CBs

> Refuses to play the 2 he bought

> Play your CMs at CB

> Fellaini on

> Cry pic.twitter.com/G4Vr1RQxNt — [Something Creative] (@SkippyNotJif) October 6, 2018

Pogba as a 3rd CB + no central midfield might just be the most Galaxy Brain thing to happen to the Premier League in YEARS — Howler Magazine (@whatahowler) October 6, 2018

When you realise Man United are now playing Matic and Pogba as centre backs. pic.twitter.com/vouVABuPXg — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 6, 2018

Out of the nowhere however, when all hope seemed lost, Man Utd scored.

Manchester United scored at Old Trafford, and yes, it was a surprise. A massive surprise:

GOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! Juan Mata's inch perfect freekcik pulls the score back to 1-2 with 20 minutes remaining!



Game on at Old Trafford. . .#MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/Y8y1r04JRd — 90min (@90min_Football) October 6, 2018

What a stinger missile from Mata! May not save Mourinho's job, but should make the last 20 minutes something to watch. #MUNNEW — Alex Baker (@baker_alex) October 6, 2018

That Juan Mata goal proved to be the catalyst for Manchester United turning into, well, the Manchester United we all grew up watching e.g. a really good football team.

Instead of sitting deep, soaking up pressure, before sluggishly - and half heatedly - mounting counter attacks (if you can call them 'attacks'); Man Utd reverted to throwing men into the final third, passing the ball, and actually trying to score.

This change of tact worked:

Martial’s decision-making has been questionable all game, but that’s quite some way to redeem yourself. Game on 2-2. United to win this now?? #MUNNEW — Reshmin Chowdhury (@ReshminTV) October 6, 2018

Pogba and Martial for the equaliser... 👌🏽



Let's push for a winner, Reds! Come on! 🔴 — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) October 6, 2018

When Manchester United actually decide to play football they don't look half bad. Fantastic build up between Pogba and Martial. Cracking finish. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 6, 2018

Martial and Pogba running the show... pic.twitter.com/OegAsHv133 — Scotty Tridge 🇩🇪 (@ScottTridge) October 6, 2018

It worked really, really, really well.

In fact it worked so well, that Manchester United - in 'Fergie Time' - scored scored a winner.

We did it in Fergie time — Shelby (@DaUnitedGuy) October 6, 2018

What a header by @Alexis_Sanchez 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Martavious Irving (@TayIrving6) October 6, 2018

I HAVE NEVER DOUBTED ALEXIS SANCHEZ. — K2 (@Khoisaan) October 6, 2018

But at 19:30 on Saturday 6th October, do we really believe?

Maybe not...