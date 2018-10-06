Fulham Boss Slavisa Jokanovic Reveals His 'Backup' Career if Football Management Didn't Work Out

Fulham manager Slaviša Jokanović has revealed that his mother used to encourage him to look for a job as a hotel receptionist if a career in football failed to get off the ground.

Life in the Premier League has been tough for Jokanović as a manager. The former Chelsea midfielder has seen his side claim just five points so far this season and the Cottagers currently sit just outside of the relegation zone.

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's trip to Craven Cottage on Saturday, Fulham boss Jokanović joked how his mother used to motivate him to pursue a job as a multi-lingual receptionist when results weren't going his way during his career as a player.

"My mother was always so worried about my job," Jokanović said, quoted by the Mirror. "OK, if it all ends, she said, ‘don’t be worried.’ Many years ago when I played, and we couldn’t win the game, she said: ‘don’t be worried, you speak many languages you can work in reception at some hotel.’

"I mean, it is part of the job if you are a manager, some big managers say there exists two kinds of manager, the sacked, and the ones who are about to be sacked. I don’t interpret anything that happens around me as a tragic situation.

"She still watches all the games. The Premier League is around the world, and she says: ‘OK, it is complicated.’ But I say: ‘I will find a solution. Don’t be so worried.’"

Fulham spent close to £100m during the summer transfer window following their play-off final victory over Aston Villa. The Cottagers, just like fellow promoted club Wolves, paid over the odds in the hopes of securing their Premier League status for another season.