Julen Lopetegui Insists He Isn't Worried About His Job After Worst Start in Perez Era

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has insisted that, in spite of Madrid's sub-par start to the season, they need to focus on the positives and should expect that things won't always be perfect.

Los Blancos are coming off a shocking 1-0 loss to Russian side CSKA Moscow in the Champions League but have a chance to regain some confidence against Alaves this weekend.

Epsilon/GettyImages

"This is Real Madrid, the most important thing is how we feel. We know that problems will come and we have to be able to overcome them," the new boss said, via Marca. "We have to focus on the positives.

"Everyone always demands the most from us, you have to take that on with normality. The focus is right, we have the same points as the league leaders [Barcelona], and in the Champions League we know we'll continue the same path as we saw against Roma.

"We certainly dropped three points against CSKA Moscow but we were unlucky.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

"Now we focus on Alaves, a team that haven't lost in six matches and will be in front of their own fans."

Lopetegui has received a lot of criticism since taking over at Madrid, especially given he was still Spain's manager at the time. Yet he claims he isn't worried by the media's treatment and is only concerned about his team.

"I'm not concerned about how the press treat me. All I'm worried about is the players' work each day at Valdebebas," he added.

"We are not analysing what people think, we are focused on tomorrow's game. We are working every day to improve and it's clear that the club's objectives are still intact as we are still fighting for all competitions.

🎙💬 See what @realmadrid head coach Julen Lopetegui said about the team ahead of our trip to @Alaves tomorrow. #RMTV pic.twitter.com/hSt0wcE3yZ — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) October 5, 2018

"We see the players and we know that the team is convinced and has played very well at times. We will be judged at the end of the season as we said after the Roma game. Do I fear for my position? No, a coach only thinks about preparing his team for the next match."