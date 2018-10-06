Julen Lopetegui Insists He Isn't Worried About His Job After Worst Start in Perez Era

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has insisted that, in spite of Madrid's sub-par start to the season, they need to focus on the positives and should expect that things won't always be perfect.

Los Blancos are coming off a shocking 1-0 loss to Russian side CSKA Moscow in the Champions League but have a chance to regain some confidence against Alaves this weekend.

Epsilon/GettyImages

"This is Real Madrid, the most important thing is how we feel. We know that problems will come and we have to be able to overcome them," the new boss said, via Marca"We have to focus on the positives.

"Everyone always demands the most from us, you have to take that on with normality. The focus is right, we have the same points as the league leaders [Barcelona], and in the Champions League we know we'll continue the same path as we saw against Roma.

"We certainly dropped three points against CSKA Moscow but we were unlucky.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

"Now we focus on Alaves, a team that haven't lost in six matches and will be in front of their own fans."

Lopetegui has received a lot of criticism since taking over at Madrid, especially given he was still Spain's manager at the time. Yet he claims he isn't worried by the media's treatment and is only concerned about his team.

"I'm not concerned about how the press treat me. All I'm worried about is the players' work each day at Valdebebas," he added.

"We are not analysing what people think, we are focused on tomorrow's game. We are working every day to improve and it's clear that the club's objectives are still intact as we are still fighting for all competitions.

"We see the players and we know that the team is convinced and has played very well at times. We will be judged at the end of the season as we said after the Roma game. Do I fear for my position? No, a coach only thinks about preparing his team for the next match."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)