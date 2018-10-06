Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Will Need an Element of Luck to Beat 'Strong' Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool need to be 'brave' if they are to overcome the 'biggest force in world football' in Manchester City on Sunday.

Klopp holds an impressive record over Pep Guardiola as both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager - which includes a current streak of three wins on the bounce - but the German insisted he is taking nothing for granted against a team he holds a lot of respect for.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“They are so strong. This team together with the club, the money they have and this manager is exceptional. It is a good match, a good combination,” said Klopp, via the Telegraph.

“It makes them the biggest force at the moment - together with PSG - in world football. We have to battle and fight with them for different things in the league and maybe in the Champions League at one point if it comes to that again.”

The Liverpool boss was reluctant to detail any tactical approaches ahead of the top of the table clash on Sunday, but cited qualities that extend beyond the football field as potential game winners.

“Last year we won the last three games against City, twice in the Champions League and one in the league. After none of these games you go in the dressing room and think, ‘Now we got it, now we know how to beat Manchester City,’” he added.

“There is no real way, no one thing you have to do that you can beat them – that’s not there.

"You have to be ready, you need a fantastic football team – which I have, thank God – with an outstanding character, ready for being brave, ready for making mistakes against an outstanding opponent.

"That’s it and then it can work, that’s all we need to know. But I said it before, always someone is telling me, ‘Good luck for Sunday’, and I think always, unfortunately, we need it.

“We needed it in all the games we played against them and we will need it again, but that’s no problem. If you work hard, you earn it, you deserve it, and that’s what we try to do mixed up with very good football, that’s the plan. You have to create your own moments, you have to be brave in these situations as well and then it can work, but there is no guarantee, absolutely not.”

Moreover, the Reds will be forced to wait until the final moment to make a decision over whether Naby Keita will feature on Sunday after he suffered a back spasm in the midweek defeat to Napoli.