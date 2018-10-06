Jürgen Klopp Reveals What He Said to Maurizio Sarri After Liverpool's 1-1 Draw With Chelsea

Two managers sharing a laugh after the biggest game of their respective teams' season isn't a story you read about everyday, but that didn't get in the way of Jürgen Klopp and Maurizio Sarri, who had a laugh and embraced following Chelsea and Liverpool's 1-1 draw.

The Blues took the lead with a first half strike by Eden Hazard but were denied the three points by a spectacular Daniel Sturridge goal last Saturday. Liverpool had hosted their opponents on the previous Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, losing 2-1, and Klopp revealed what was said between him and Sarri following their second meeting of the week, as he previewed his team's clash at home to Manchester City.

Asked if the adventurous nature of Liverpool's games please him, Klopp said, according to the Metro: "If you win at the end, yes. During the game, yes. I had it last week after we drew at Chelsea, when I turned to Maurizio Sarri and he was smiling, and he looked at me and said “you enjoyed that, eh?” and I was like, “Yeah, actually I do”.

"I have to say I loved that game, this was a very good game – and the City games were good games. I’ve said it a few times, and I’ll say it again, I really think the most important thing, the most important job, of football is entertaining the people."

An entertaining match is exactly what viewers of Liverpool's game against Man City will be hoping for on Sunday and the German insisted that although he doesn't expect an easy game, his team will give everything required to achieve the best result against the league's defending champions.

"It’s not always possible, and it’s always hard work – especially if you’re entertaining people – but it’s a really important thing why we have to try to create constantly, or as often as possible. And Pep’s teams are best in that. And I can admit that because it’s so obvious.

"We are not bad in a few other things and that’s why we are not the most comfortable opponent for City in the past, but that means nothing for Sunday. We need to be at 100%, if not 110%, to deal with the quality of City."

Three games in all competitions have come and gone without a win for Klopp's side and they will be looking to rectify that in what is expected to be another enjoyable high-octane clash at Anfield.