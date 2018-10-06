Kevin Keegan Urges Jurgen Klopp to Keep Faith With Forward Regardless of Form

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan has urged Jurgen Klopp to select Mohamed Salah regardless of form. The Egyptian reached surprising heights last season at Anfield, scoring 44 times in all competitions, but has endured a lukewarm start to this season.

The 26-year-old has scored three goals from eight appearances this season but has struggled to recapture his form, and Klopp has opted to take Salah out of the firing line at times this season with plenty of attacking talent on the Liverpool bench.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Daniel Sturridge and Xherdan Shaqiri have both starred in individual performances already, putting further pressure on Salah, but Keegan has insisted the Egyptian must continue to play if he is going to improve his form.

“This guy deserves to be given a bit of a run in the first team," he said. "I mean, he didn’t single-handedly get them up there last year but he was the main reason – make no mistake about that.

“If you start to leave him out, that will not make him play any better. I think they have got to just play him through it and he deserves that right. I wouldn’t leave him out, ever – form is temporary, class is permanent,” Keegan told talkSPORT.

“Mane, the other players, Coutinho when he was there, they played parts don’t get me wrong. But Salah was the one who made the difference. So you’ve got to be patient with players like that, make sure you keep them on board. If you start to leave him out, that will not make him play any better.

“I think they have got to just play him through it and he deserves that right. I wouldn’t leave him out, ever. You know it is only a matter of time – form is temporary, class is permanent and he is definitely a class player.”

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Keegan himself won three league titles and a European Cup alongside five other major honours in his time at Liverpool.

