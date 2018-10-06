Leicester 1-2 Everton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Sigurdsson Stunner Gives Toffees a Crucial Win

Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson helped Everton earn their first away win of the season, as they beat Leicester 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

It was a fast start to the game, as Everton went 1-0 up in the seventh minute. There was a strong Brazilian flavour to the goal as Bernard floated in a cross, which was half parried away by Kasper Schmeichel, but £35m signing Richarlison was on hand to slot in the rebound.



Leicester pressed for an equaliser, but Everton looked threatening on the counter-attack with both Gylfi Sigurdsson and Theo Walcott having chances to double the Toffees lead.

Throughout the half, Leicester had the majority of the possession but did little with it. All until a mesmerising goal from Ricardo Pereira. A vintage Leicester counter-attack was finished by the 25-year-old who slalomed past two Everton defenders to then nestle the shot past Jordan Pickford.

A breathless first-half ended 1-1.



In the second half, Leicester again had the lion share of possession, but still failed to create any clear cut chances. This period of dominance on the ball came to an end, when Leicester's captain was sent off for a needless challenge on Richarlison in the 63rd minute.

As the game appeared to be drifting towards a draw, Everton captain Gylfi Sigurdsson scored an absolute wonder goal. The Icelandic international twisted around one Leicester midfielder before blasting the ball into the top corner from about 30 yards out. A beautiful goal and one which 'keeper Kasper Schmeichel could do nothing about.

The Foxes pressed for a winner but with little effect, and the match ended 2-1 in Everton's favour.

Leicester City





Key Talking Point

It's hard to see where Leicester go moving forward. The Foxes still feel like they are in the shadow of that astounding Premier League win just three seasons ago. They have far too much quality to go down, but at the same time are still a long way-off even competing with the top six.

The Foxes feel like a club in transition, some of the old guard of Kasper Schmeichel, Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan remain at the club, however, how much time they have left at the King Power Stadium remains to be seen.



Younger players such as James Maddison and Harry Maguire are obviously huge assets for Leicester going forward, however the biggest clubs in the land could easily come swooping for them should they so wish.

Uncertain times ahead for the East Midlands club.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Schmeichel (7); Amartey (6), Morgan (3), Maguire (6), Chilwell (7); Mendy (6), Ndidi (6): Pereira (8), Maddison (7), Iheanacho (6); Vardy (7).





Substitutes: Albrighton (7), Ghezzal (6), Okazaki (N/A)

Star Man: Summer signing Ricardo Pereira was Leicester's star man. Traditionally more of a full-back, Periera flourished in a more attacking role.

He always offered Leicester an out-ball, and was always willing to take on any defender that stood in his way.



The 25-year-old's pace and control of the ball created Leicester's first goal and Foxes fans will be hoping to see a lot more of the full-back turned winger.

Worst Player: An abysmal performance by Leicester captain Wes Morgan. The Jamaican international looked off the pace and struggled to deal with the pace of Walcott and Richarlison.

Morgan can have no excuses when it comes to the two yellow cards that lead to his sending off. The first was a cynical foul on Richarlison in the first half, whilst the second yellow was brainless football from the former Premier League winner. Morgan came through the back of Richarlison as he picked up the ball in midfield and the referee had no option but to send off the 34-year-old.



Till Leicester find a way to get rid of #Morgan from the squad,they will never keep a clean sheet,he is just dead wood for now,there is too much quality on the bench.And then he makes an unnecessary tackle outside the box yet he knew he was 1 booking away fro a send off #LeiEve — Eng. Abraham_Orwah (@abraham_orwa) October 6, 2018

You could see that Morgan was gonna get sent off 15 mins before it happened. Puel should of taken him off. We was getting better he got sent off. #LCFC #LEIEVE #morgan #wesmorgan — Dale 💙⚽ (@DJG994) October 6, 2018





Key Talking Point

Back-to-back wins for Everton, and their first away win of the season. What really stood-out about Everton was the dynamism of the Toffees attack. The speed and intelligent movement of Richarlison, Bernard and Walcott caused the Leicester defence all sorts of problems.

Everton manager Marco Silva took the bold decision to start Richarlison as the spearhead of the attack. This system worked perfectly as the Brazilian forward was always on hand to hassle Leicester centre-backs Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan.

Moving forward, Silva should preserve with this speedy trio, and give them time to further improve their chemistry with each other.

Great result going into the international break for #Everton. #Bernard, #Richarlison #sigurdsson and #Walcott are a formidable front 4. With Mina and Gomes still to come into the side, we are looking stronger. Promising times for #EFC — The Street End 1878 (@TheStreetEnd) October 6, 2018





Starting XI: Pickford (6); Kenny (6), Keane (6), Zouma (6), Digne (8); Davies (5), Gueye (7); Walcott (7), Sigurdsson (8), Bernard (8); Richarlison (7)





Substitutes: Tosun (7), Calvert-Lewin (N/A), Schneiderlin (N/A)

Digne perfectly balanced attack and defence in the full-back position, always knowing when to bomb forward and when to stay back. The former Barcelona man was also very accomplished on the ball and always seemed to pick out the right pass or cross.



Worst Player: No one really played poorly for the Toffees, however, Tom Davies did struggle at times in the Everton midfield.





The 20-year-old appears to have lost that bullish swagger which he had in his first few seasons at the club, and he appears to lack confidence passing. Hopefully, for the life-long Everton fan he can turn around this blip in form and still forge himself a fantastic Premier League career.

The win for the Toffees means they move up to 10th in the league, now level on points with Leicester who are one place above.

Both sides have a break next week due to the internationals, so Everton's next game isn't until the 21st October which is a home fixture to Crystal Palace. Leicester's next match is a tricky home against Unai Emery's Arsenal

