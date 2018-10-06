Liverpool will host Manchester City in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday in the biggest clash of the season so far. The two teams are undefeated in the league and sit at the the top of the table, locked level on 19 points apiece.

The Premier League table toppers go into the clash in contrasting form. Liverpool is looking to put an end to a three winless run at Anfield, whereas Man City is looking to add to its impressive four game win streak.

Classic Encounter

Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City (Premier League - 14 January 2018)

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The game this rivalry really sparked into life. The Reds hit the ground running on this day, and taking the lead within the first ten minutes.

A barrage of incredibly impressive attacks would see them soon take a 4-1 lead, before a few lapses in concentration allowed City to score twice in the final ten minutes. Liverpool, however, just about held on to clinch a dramatic victory.

Key Battle

Roberto Firmino vs Ederson

The Brazilian teammates will come up against each other this weekend, and the winner of this individual battle could very well determine the winner of the game. The Liverpool number nine has started the 2018/19 season fire, scoring three goals - including a late winner against PSG - already.

Firmino will come up against one of the best goalkeepers in the league this weekend in Ederson, however, so will need to be on top form if Liverpool has any chance of finding a way past the Brazilian shot-stopper.

Team News

Naby Keita, who came off injured in the midweek defeat to Napoli, faces a late fitness test ahead of Sunday's game. He was taken to hospital for further tests on his back but results were inconclusive.

Adam Lallana did return to full training but given his injury issues will probably not be risked for this game.

Manchester City looks set to be without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgian returned to training this week but is likely to miss the big clash. Ilkay Gundogan picked up a hamstring injury midweek and is also a doubt for Sunday.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Manchester City: Ederson; Laporte, Kompany, Otamendi, Walker; David Silva, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva; Sane, Aguero, Sterling.

Prediction

Both sides come into the fixture undefeated in the league, and while Liverpool have not won in their last three games, it has beaten City on three consecutive occasions.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City