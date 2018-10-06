Manchester United manager José Mourinho issued a 'back-me-or-sack-me' plea to his employers in the hopes of getting public support ahead of Newcastle United's trip to Old Trafford on Saturday, according to reports.

The Portuguese head coach has been at the center of attention in the Premier League this season due to a long-running feud with midfielder Paul Pogba.

Issues off the pitch haven't been helped by results on them either. Manchester United hasn't won a game across all competitions since September 19, a Champions League match against BSC Young Boys, while their last win at Old Trafford came all the way back on the opening day of the season.

All these things combined have lead to stories emerging which claim Mourinho will be sacked after Manchester United host the Magpies this weekend regardless of the result, rumors which the club have been quick to brandish as nonsense.

But Mourinho appears to have taken notice and he has demanded that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward offers his public support ahead of the match, according to ESPN.

It is claimed that the 55-year-old has been putting pressure onto Woodward and the Glazer family, Manchester United's owners, for a number of weeks as he looks to have some peace of mind over his job security.

It's understood that the Glazers are not looking to part ways with Mourinho any time soon, largely as they have no credible short-term replacements available to take over his position.

The report goes on to outline how Mourinho is becoming increasingly unhappy with life at Manchester United.

BREAKING: @ManUtd dismiss reports that manager Jose Mourinho will be sacked as nonsense. #SSN pic.twitter.com/MlCUYvnDhH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 6, 2018

Any concerns off the pitch will have to take a back seat on Saturday as Manchester United is in desperate need on three points. The Red Devils could finish the weekend as low as 14th in the table if results don't go their way.