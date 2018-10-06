Manchester United will look to leap in the Premier League standings on Saturday when it hosts Newcastle. Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester, England is slated for 12:30 p.m.

It's been a middling start to the Premier League season for Manchester United, sitting in 10th place at 3–1–3. Jose Mourinho's side dropped its most recent Premier League match, losing to West Ham 3-1 on Sept. 29.

Newcastle hasn't fared any better to start the year, sporting an 0–2–5 record. They have yet to register a goal in their last two Premier League matches, getting shut out against Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Universo

