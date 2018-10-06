How to Watch Manchester United vs. Newcastle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester United face Newcastle in Premier League action on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Michael Shapiro
October 06, 2018

Manchester United will look to leap in the Premier League standings on Saturday when it hosts Newcastle. Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester, England is slated for 12:30 p.m.

It's been a middling start to the Premier League season for Manchester United, sitting in 10th place at 3–1–3. Jose Mourinho's side dropped its most recent Premier League match, losing to West Ham 3-1 on Sept. 29. 

Newcastle hasn't fared any better to start the year, sporting an 0–2–5 record. They have yet to register a goal in their last two Premier League matches, getting shut out against Leicester City and Crystal Palace. 

Here's how you can watch Saturday's match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Universo

Live stream:  You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Sling TV or NBCSports.com

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

