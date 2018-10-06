Manuel Pellegrini Laments Poor Finishing as West Ham Slump to Brighton Defeat

October 06, 2018

Manuel Pellegrini lamented his side's poor finishing after West Ham fell to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Friday night. 

Glenn Murray scored the only goal of the game after Arthur Masuaku's defensive lapse allowed the veteran striker to enter the six yard box unmarked to slot home.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pellegrini cut a frustrated figure in his post match press conference, opting not to hold back when pressed for his opinion on the game's outcome.


When asked how he felt about the results, football.london report that the Chilean answered: "Well, frustrated because before the game we knew we were going to have to play against a difficult team here at their home. We knew exactly what they do in every game."

"What is more frustrating is that we lost 1-0, created three very clear chances at least to draw so of course, I cannot be happy."

Pellegrini, evidently disappointed, continued to suggest his West Ham side deserved more from the match, admitting his side missed three golden opportunities to score.

"Not only Marko," he said. "We had other chances, Balbuena had a clear header in the six yard box, Lucas Perez had a chance too, we had three clear, clear chances to draw. They had one chance in the first half, they scored and then defended very well."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Hammers boss was also quizzed on whether his side had given in to complacency after storming past last year's Premier League runners up last weekend, replying: "Before this game I said also that it was not a turning point when we beat Manchester United, every game is different in the Premier League, every game is difficult.

"We wanted to win here, we couldn't but we must continue working in the same way because in the last 45 minutes, I think we had the quality."

West Ham now face an international break, before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the London Stadium. 

