Mauricio Pochettino Hits Out at Roberto Martinez for Revealing Extent of Jan Vertonghen Injury

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at his Belgium counterpart Roberto Martinez after the former Everton boss revealed the extent of Jan Vertonghen's injury before his club had a chance to release the news themselves.

Vertonghen sustained a hamstring injury during Spurs' 2-0 win against Huddersfield, ruling the centre back out for over a month, with the Belgium manager discussing the injury before the north London club had a chance to release a statement.

The Mirror report that Pochettino has questioned the decision made by Martinez to go over Tottenham's head to talk about the injury, insisting any announcement regarding the availability of Vertonghen should've been made by the club.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"Before my press conference you knew about the Vertonghen situation because Roberto told the media in Belgium before us. But in the end it's our player, our Tottenham player. Our Tottenham employee. We arrived here and we needed to explain.

"It's difficult. They need to call us. If they call us, we are more than open to talk - and give our opinion. But if they don't call, our door is always open to receive (a call). The players are here every day and in the end our job is day-by-day and for them it's every month."

Vertonghen is just one of a number of Tottenham stars that Pochettino will be without for their final Premier League game against Cardiff before the international break, when Belgium face Switzerland and the Netherlands.

MB Media/GettyImages

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier and Mousa Dembele will also be absent from the game at Wembley, as Tottenham look to bounce back from their recent 4-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League.