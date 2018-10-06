Napoli Star's Former Agent Confirms Barcelona Are Interested in Pursuing a Deal

Barcelona are interested in pursuing a deal for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, according to the defender's former agent Bruno Satin.

The Senegalese centre back was subject to interest from a host of European clubs over the summer, which was reported to have included a €100m bid from an unnamed Premier League club, after cementing himself as one of the top defenders in Europe.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Koulibaly, 27, has since signed a new deal with Napoli but it has failed to deter the Blaugrana, who sent scout Ariedo Braida to watch him during the midweek Champions League clash against Liverpool.





He duly impressed having nullified the Reds' potent attack and now Satin has verified the reports having told Radio CRC, via CalcioNapoli24: “I confirm the interest of Barca. I’m sure Barcelona are interested because on Wednesday I talked to Braida who was with me at the Sao Paolo.”





It is not hard to see why Barcelona would be interested in making a move for the 27-year-old with both Gerard Pique and Thomas Vermaelen edging further into their thirties.





However, with Samuel Umtiti and summer signing Clement Lenglet also on their list and Koulibaly set to demand a fee upward of €65m, Barcelona would need to get their house in order before making an official move.

If Koulibaly played for a Real Madrid, Barca, Bayern, City etc he'd be considered the best centre back in the world — Oliver Till (@olivertill97) October 3, 2018

Having spent heavily in the last few transfer windows on the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Lenglet, Malcom and Arthur they would need to recoup funds in order to have a chance of bowing to the notoriously tough demands of Napoli's chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Moreover, Koulibaly holds a French passport which would mean Barcelona would not have to register him in one of the limited spaces they possess for non-EU players.