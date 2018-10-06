Report Claims Bayern Munich Will Break Current Transfer Record to Sign Arjen Robben's Successor

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are prepared to spend over €60m in an attempt to lure AS Roma forward Cengiz Ünder to Bavaria next season, according to reports in Italy.

The Reds are looking for long-term replacements to both Arjen Robben (34) and Franck Ribéry (35) as the two forwards enter the last few months of their contracts.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Both Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry have arrived at the Allianz Arena to help provide cover on Bayern Munich's left flank, but the club haven't been able to tie any of their main targets down as options on the right.





However, Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that Bayern Munich have grown increasingly interested in Roma's Ünder and the German side are willing to make the Turkey international their record signing - currently set by Corentin Tolisso at €41.5m.

Ünder only arrived in the Italian capital last season from Turkish side Basaksehir, signing on the dotted line at the Stadio Olimpico for just over €13m.

Although he was seen largely as one for the future, Ünder made an immediate impact during his maiden season with the club, scoring eight goals and claiming two assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old has continued to impress this season. He has already been directly involved in six goals in Serie A and the Champions League combined.

Bayern Munich will be even more confident that they can get a deal for Ünder over the line as they have maintained a good relationship with Roma following the transfer of Medhi Benatia back in 2014.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Despite their European powerhouse status, Bayern Munich aren't a club who splash their cash in the transfer market. During the last transfer window, the German side spent just €10m on 17-year-old winger Alphonso Davies, who will move to the Allianz Arena in January.