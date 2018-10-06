Report Reveals Why Jorge Mendes Met With Man Utd Officials on Friday Amid Mourinho Exit Rumours

José Mourinho's agent held talks with Manchester United officials on Friday but the under-fire Portuguese manager was not the topic of conversation.

Jorge Mendes, whose agency looks after the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodriguez and Nicolás Otamendi, as well as being closely linked with Premier League side Wolves, has recently been tied up with meetings in London.

Although uncertainty over Mourinho's future is at the forefront of news surrounding Manchester United - the club deny that he will be sacked this weekend - Mendes' visit to England was reportedly to sort out another one of his client's contracts.

The Telegraph claims that although Mendes was meeting with Manchester United officials in London on Friday it was only to discuss goalkeeper David de Gea's long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Spain international is currently in the final year of his contract with United, although the club can extend his deal by a further 12 months, a step they are expected to take.

De Gea's future beyond next season, however, is still up in the air and Mendes was supposedly looking to shed some light on Manchester United's attempts to tie the goalkeeper down to a new contract with the club.

If Mourinho hasn't been the topic of conversation between club officials and Mendes yet then he soon will be, regardless of Manchester United's result against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Portuguese manager has come under heavy criticism from all corners of the footballing world, and it no longer appears to be a question of 'if' but rather 'when' surrounding Mourinho's potential sacking.