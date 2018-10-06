Roy Hodgson Admits Crystal Palace Would Be Interested in Signing Former Loanee on Permanent Deal

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has revealed that the Eagles are still keen on returning for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek in future.

The English youngster spent last season on loan at Selhurst Park and earned a call-up to the England squad as a result of his impressive displays, even heading to Russia as part of the Three Lions' contingent for the 2018 World Cup.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek was not allowed to return on loan this season, despite his wishes to play regularly, as Maurizio Sarri decided he was worth keeping at Stamford Bridge. In his first start of the season - a Europa League clash with Hungarian outfit Videoton at home on Thursday night - the Blues midfielder was arguably the best player on the pitch as Chelsea nicked a 1-0 win through Alvaro Morata's strike.

Hodgson, meanwhile, has admitted that Palace will be among clubs looking to sign Loftus-Cheek if their London neighbours ever make him available again, but he insisted on remaining respectful to the player and his club.

“It is not right to discuss these things because it is a hypothesis that Chelsea are not happy with him,” Hodgson said to reporters ahead of his side's outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday, via Eurosport.


“I don’t like to discuss players in that respect... What I’m prepared to say, and I have said it on many occasions, is that Loftus-Cheek did an outstanding job for us when he came here.

“We admire him and wish him well. Like other clubs, I’m sure, when the day comes when he becomes available for transfer, we will be sticking our nose into that. Whether we will get him again, that’s another matter.”

