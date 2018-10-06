Roy Hodgson Defends Mamadou Sakho Following Costly Error Frustrating Defeat to Bournemouth

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has come to the defence of Mamadou Sakho after his recent error against Bournemouth.

The defender gave away a late penalty during the 2-1 defeat at the Vitality Stadium for catching Jefferson Lerma with a flailing elbow, resulting in Palace's fourth league defeat of the season.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Despite the error, Hodgson has stood by the 28-year-old, who recently earned a recall to France's national team, insisting the centre back is showcasing form that earned him his move Paris Saint-Germain to Liverpool in 2013.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said: "He has made enormous strides and he's back to the player he was when Liverpool decided to spend a lot of money. That's great for us because we're benefiting from it.

"He's very, very proud about playing for his country and takes it very, very seriously. I see it as an honour for him, I see it as a recognition of the quality of the football he has played since the start of the season and I also see it as a feather in the cap for Crystal Palace football club."

Sakho has played every minute of Crystal Palace's seven Premier League games this season in a defence that has only conceded eight goals so far, fewer than Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United.

While Hodgson has commended the effort of the club in Sakho's international recall, he admitted it's also down to the unwavering confidence of the Frenchman.

He continued, stating: "We as a team are playing well enough to get him recognised as a potential for the world champions. I don't think he needs a boost in confidence. He is confident, as he should be. I don't think during the time I've worked with him there has ever been a situation where I've seen his confidence fail."