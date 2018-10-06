Southampton vs Chelsea Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form & Prediction

Chelsea travel to St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday to take on Southampton with hopes of continuing their incredible recent run of form.
Returning to domestic action after a 1-0 Europa League victory over MOL Vidi on Thursday, Maurizio Sarri's side remain unbeaten and could go top of the league table ahead of Manchester City's trip to Liverpool later in the day.
Three more points and we are two from two in the group! 👍 #CHEVID pic.twitter.com/IYOdtO94mP— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 4, 2018
Southampton have a terrible record against Chelsea in recent times, and despite their midweek Carabao Cup victory over Everton, there have been signs that it is going to be a long, difficult season for the Saints, who have managed just one win in their opening seven Premier League matches.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash.
Classic Encounter
Recent Form
Prediction