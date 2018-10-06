Southampton Weigh Up January Move for Gary Cahill as Defender Ponders Chelsea Exit

Gary Cahill has emerged as a potential January target for Southampton with his game time at Chelsea appearing limited.

The 32-year-old has struggled for regular playing time under Maurizio Sarri this season, featuring only once in the Premier League against West Ham, with his other appearances coming in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

As a result, the Mirror report that the Saints could look to bringing the experienced centre back to the south coast at the turn of the year in a bid to strengthen a defence that at times has looked far from solid.

Mark Hughes' side have only won once in the league so far, and while they eventually overcame Everton in their recent Carabao Cup third round tie, the game went to penalties after Southampton conceded an 85th minute equaliser.

While Cahill's contract at Stamford Bridge doesn't expire until the end of this season, the former Bolton man has admitted he could leave in January in search of some regular first team action, with Southampton the latest club being linked with him.

Should he arrive at St Mary's Stadium, his presence would be a welcome one due to the success he's achieved in his career and experience he boasts, having appeared 285 times for Chelsea since arriving in 2012.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The two sides are set to face each other in the final round of fixtures before the upcoming international break, as Sarri's side look to continue their unbeaten start to the season, while Southampton are searing for their first league win since the beginning of September.