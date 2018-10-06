Southampton Weigh Up January Move for Gary Cahill as Defender Ponders Chelsea Exit

By 90Min
October 06, 2018

Gary Cahill has emerged as a potential January target for Southampton with his game time at Chelsea appearing limited.

The 32-year-old has struggled for regular playing time under Maurizio Sarri this season, featuring only once in the Premier League against West Ham, with his other appearances coming in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

As a result, the Mirror report that the Saints could look to bringing the experienced centre back to the south coast at the turn of the year in a bid to strengthen a defence that at times has looked far from solid. 

Mark Hughes' side have only won once in the league so far, and while they eventually overcame Everton in their recent Carabao Cup third round tie, the game went to penalties after Southampton conceded an 85th minute equaliser. 

While Cahill's contract at Stamford Bridge doesn't expire until the end of this season, the former Bolton man has admitted he could leave in January in search of some regular first team action, with Southampton the latest club being linked with him.

Should he arrive at St Mary's Stadium, his presence would be a welcome one due to the success he's achieved in his career and experience he boasts, having appeared 285 times for Chelsea since arriving in 2012.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The two sides are set to face each other in the final round of fixtures before the upcoming international break, as Sarri's side look to continue their unbeaten start to the season, while Southampton are searing for their first league win since the beginning of September.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)