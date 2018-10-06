Spurs Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter as Mauricio Pochettino's Son Scores for Under-18s

October 06, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted to their Under-18 squad's 7-0 win over Norwich City, which saw first team manager Mauricio Pochettino's son score a goal.

The Spurs youngsters faced the Canaries in the South Under-18 Premier League on Saturday, enjoying a rather one-sided victory that maintained their unbeaten start to the season. Harvey White opened the scoring early on and further goals by Rayan Clarke and Armando Shashoua put them 3-0 up by half-time.

Dilian Markanday scored the team's fourth in the second half and was joined on the scoreline by fellow teammates Troy Parrott and Clarke - who scored his second of the match at Hotspur Way - before Pochettino's son, Maurizio, came off the bench to score his side's seventh against Norwich's youngsters.

The player wasn't the only one enjoying his moment, however, as Tottenham fans on Twitter reacted to his goal by making cheeky puns that assumed it was their manager playing for the youth side and not his son.

