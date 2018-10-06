How to Watch Tottenham vs. Cardiff City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham face Cardiff City in Premier League action on Saturday, Oct. 6.

By Michael Shapiro
October 06, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur will look to win its third-straight Premier League match on Saturday when it hosts Cardiff City. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is slated for 10 a.m. ET.

Tottenham got out to a 3–0 start in the Premier League before dropping back-to-back matches against Watford and Liverpool. But after a pair of victories in its last two matches, Tottenham now sits fourth in the Premier League standings, sporting a plus-14 goal differential.

Cardiff City has struggled \ to kick off its 2018-19 campaign, sitting one spot from the Premier League cellar. Cardiff is winless on the season, sporting an 0–2–5 record and a minus-13 goal differential. 

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Sling TV or NBCSports.com

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

