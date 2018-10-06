Tottenham Players 'Concerned' by Pochettino Training Plans as Injury List Continues to Grow

A number of Tottenham players are said to have expressed concerns over the unforgiving nature of Mauricio Pochettino's training sessions, with fatigue beginning to turn into injuries.

Spurs currently have six players watching on from the sidelines - three of whom are regular features of the starting XI - and the Daily Mail report that energy-sapping training sessions have been blamed for the growing injury list.

Tottenham's campaign has been disrupted by forced changes to personnel and the lack of fluidity has in part contributed to the four defeats from their last seven outings.

Defensive mainstay Jan Vertonghen (hamstring), midfield generals Dele Alli (hamstring) and Christian Eriksen (abdominal) as well as Mousa Dembele (thigh) and Serge Aurier (thigh) have all missed Cardiff's Premier League visit on Saturday.





Moreover, Hugo Lloris has only just made his return from his spell on the sidelines, while star forward Harry Kane has been the subject of queries over his level of fitness after an intense workload for both club and country.





Exacerbating the issue is six of the aforementioned players each took part in the World Cup, five of which represented France, Belgium and England in the latter stages of the summer tournament.

The reports claims there is consensus that the club's World Cup players could benefit from a decreased workload, however Pochettino is said to be unwilling to reduce the intensity of his training schedule.





The Portuguese boss is of mind that his high intensity training helps ensure his team can translate his pressing style from the practice ground to the main stage.