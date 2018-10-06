Tottenham Prepared to Offload Midfielder to Highest Bidder This January With Contract Set to End

Tottenham's Mousa Dembelé is prepared to run down his current contract with the club in order to secure a more lucrative move aboard in the summer, leading the club to consider a January 'auction', according to reports in Italy.

The midfielder's future was subject to vast speculation over the summer as he was expected to depart from the north London club after six years having resisted all attempts from the club to extend his stay.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, a transfer failed to materialise and now Dembele will be free to discuss a potential deal with foreign clubs in January, which would see him leave Spurs on a free transfer.





According to Calciomercato, Dembele has made no progress in reaching an agreement over a new deal with Tottenham, or with another club, and is now comfortable with the prospect of becoming a free agent to maximise his value - in either China or Europe.





With Spurs aware of Dembele's plans the report claims the club could now be prepared to 'auction' off the Belgium international in January in order to cash in on him while they can.

The 31-year-old has been of interest to Inter - who initially rebuffed Spurs' €30m asking price over the summer - but they are now unwilling to match his hefty wage demands or pay his agent's fee.





Dembele remains sidelined for Spurs' Premier League clash against Cardiff on Saturday afternoon after picking up a thigh injury sustained against Huddersfield last time out, but he is expected to return following the international break.