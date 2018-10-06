Tottenham Star Heung-min Son Names the Manchester United Star He Used to Idolise

Tottenham winger Heung-min Son has revealed that he idolised former Manchester United midfielder Ji-sung Park whilst rising through the ranks in youth football for helping to put South Korea on the map.

Park, currently an ambassador at Manchester United, earned cult hero status at Old Trafford during a seven-year spell with the club, where he won four Premier League titles as well as a Champions League winner's medal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Tottenham forward Son followed in Park's footsteps by moving to Europe at an early stage in his career. And the 26-year-old claims that he still keeps in contact with the former Manchester United star to this day.

"He is a legend for me and was one of the guys who influenced us all in a way because he played for also a big team and was a key part of their success," Son said, quoted by the Mirror. "Anytime he played in the Champions League he played very well and represented our country in the best possible way.

"I am still in contact with him and he remains my role model because of the kind of human being he is. It is very hard to find a fault in him and if I need to ask something he is always a phone call away.

"I can never underestimate the role he played in putting our country out there with his performance."

While the former Manchester United star took less than two years with PSV Eindhoven in Holland to earn his move to England, Son spent over seven years in Germany before getting the call from Mauricio Pochettino back in 2015.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Son has gone on to make 147 appearances for the club across all competitions, making a name for himself as one of the best wide players in Europe, as well as establishing himself as the new poster boy for South Korean football.