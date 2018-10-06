Juventus will take its perfect Serie A record on the road on Saturday, traveling to face Udinese. Kickoff from Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy is slated for noon ET.

Juventus has dominated Serie A competition thus far, going 7–0–0 with a plus-13 goal differential. Cristiano Ronaldo's team has won its past three matches by a combined score of 7-1, most recently defeating Napoli on Sept. 29.

Udinese has struggled thus far, going 2–2–3 in Serie A with a zero goal differential. They'll look to get back in the win column against Juventus after dropping their last two matches.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: Noon ET

Live stream: ESPN+.