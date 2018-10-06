Unai Emery Plays Down Winning Run But Backs Himself to Manage European Fatigue in Arsenal Squad

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is eager to keep focused on what lies ahead rather than bask in the glory of his current eight-game winning streak, insisting his experience of navigating around the intense nature of playing in Europe will hold the Gunners in good stead.

The Gunners faltered at the start of the season in early defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea, but since then the club have brushed themselves off to record eight straight victories in all competitions.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The run, the likes of which was last achieved under Arsene Wenger in 2015, has taken Arsenal to within four points of the league summit, a gap which could again be closed should they beat Fulham and both City and Liverpool drop points when they come to blows on Sunday.

With a lot to look forward to, Emery is not prepared to pat himself on the back anytime soon, as he told Sky Sports: "Usually I don't look behind, every day I'm looking at the next matches - what's in front.

"For me, whether we win or lose, every match is giving me a lot of information about how to improve. Every coach wants to win, but it's not easy to do that. For me the challenge is every day and every match - to look back to the last match is not good for us and not for me.

"My only focus is on Sunday against Fulham, to get three points to continue going up in the table."

The challenge, however, is to keep his squad fresh across each competition amid an intense Europa League campaign which puts a lot of miles into his players' legs - the most recent of which required a 5,000 mile round trip to Azerbaijan.

Asked about the struggle of playing on a Thursday/Sunday schedule, he added: "Yes but the Premier League is very difficult. It's the most difficult domestic competition in the world. The first six teams are playing each season a lot of matches in the Premier League, the cups and Europe.

"Every team wants to do the best performance in the Premier League because it's the first competition for us and also in the cups and Europe.

"The top players want to play a lot of matches. I have experience too because I'm playing in Europe for the 12th consecutive season, six in the Champions League and six in the Europa League so my habit is also this.

"We are going to balance each matches physically with the players but these player are prepared to play Thursday and Sunday and then we have players to make changes for some matches. But if I decide to play a someone for three matches in a week, they are available to do that."