Unai Emery Reveals Plans for the Ongoing Development of Gunners Youngster Emile Smith-Rowe

Arsenal manager Unai Emery admits he won't be pressured into fast-tracking Emile Smith-Rowe into the first team despite his impressive showings in the Europa League.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye for the Gunners during their European campaign so far, featuring in both Europa League wins for Emery's side, while scoring his first professional goal in the recent win against Qarabag.

Big away win tonight💪🏻 delighted to score my first senior goal🙏⚽️ @Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/4eE6ZoFPXR — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe_) October 4, 2018

Emery however, who gave Smith-Rowe his competitive debut, has revealed that the youngster should be patient for regular opportunities in the first team, as he looks to manage the development of the midfielder.

As quoted by the Mirror, he said: "It’s better to let him do his way with a humble spirit, working every day like he did in pre-season and now. With Emile we have to be calm. He is doing one step more with his career but he is very young and he needs to earn those opportunities."

After successive defeats in their opening two Premier League games of the season, Arsenal

have won their last eight games in all competitions, as Emery's ideas look to be bedding into his side.

Up next for the north London club is a trip to Fulham, who are without a win in their last four league games, as Emery's sole focus is on the clash at Craven Cottage.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "Usually I don’t look behind. Every day I’m looking at the next matches - what’s in front. To look back to the last match is not good for us and not for me. For me my only focus is on Sunday against Fulham, to get three points to continue going up in the table."