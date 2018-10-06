Watford 0-4 Bournemouth: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Cherries Cruise to Resounding Victory

Bournemouth stormed to an easy victory over 10-man Watford in one of the simplest games they'll play this season.

David Brooks continued his meteoric rise at Bournemouth adding his second goal in as many games for the Cherries. Bournemouth broke quickly from Watford's free-kick and Callum Wilson was at the end of it, being denied by a fantastic save from Ben Foster.

Against the run of play but we’re getting into a bad habit of conceding counteract goals... the refs apparent chumminess with the Bournemouth players not helping #WatfordFc #WATBOU https://t.co/iO35FF8lJ5 — Shaun Walsh (@shaunewalsh) October 6, 2018

The keeper could do nothing about Brooks on the follow up though, as the youngster made no mistake to give his side an early lead. Watford had looked in control for the most part, but it was Wilson again who came the closest to adding a second with a gilt-edged chance he headed just wide of the post.

Kabasele made things much worse for his side when he tripped Josh King in the area, receiving a second yellow card for his troubles. King converted from the spot to all but end the game as a contest inside the first 35 minutes.

Wilson picked out the run of his strike partner and King finished the move with a neat header for his second to put the game beyond all doubt just before halftime.

Bournemouth didn't relent in the second half as Wilson added a goal himself just two minutes in, making the most of some lapsed defending from Craig Cathcart and Etienne Capoue.

The game did peter out after the fourth goal, with Bournemouth no doubt content with their days work. Watford to their credit continued to press and looked the most likely to score particularly after the substitutes were introduced but it was too little too late for the Hornets, who were unable to reduce the deficit.

WATFORD





Key Talking Point





Watford started the season in fine fettle with four straight victories but things haven't gone to plan since then for Javi Gracia. With trigger-happy owners, the inconsistency is bound to tell eventually for the Hornets.

Gracia will hope that won't come in his reign but Watford are spiralling out of control at the moment, having gone six games without a win. It'll be nearly two months since their last Premier League victory after the international break, and confidence is sure to be low.

Gracia's decision not to replace Kabasele will certainly raise a few questions especially after the way this game went.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Foster (6), Fermenia (5), Cathcart (3), Kabasele (2), Holebas (5), Capoue (5), Doucoure (4), Hughes (6), Pereyra (6)*, Deeney (4), Gray (3)





Substitutes: Success (5), Mariappa (6), Deulofeu (6)

STAR MAN - It was an all-around dreadful performance from Watford in the end, toothless attack and haphazard defending. The only performances of note were the two attacking midfield men who at least attempted to drag something out of this game.

It was Roberto Pereyra who showed the most creativity and intent but with Deeney and Gray offering next to nothing in front of him it was all in vain.

Christian Kabasele has two red cards in his last three games for Watford - the Hornets being stung by Bournemouth at Vicarage Road. #WATBOU pic.twitter.com/0Im5O7ZL9W — Grosvenor Sport (@GrosvenorSport) October 6, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Christian Kabasele really let his side down today with two needless and stupid bookings. The first was a challenge on Asmir Begovic from a set piece where the 'keeper was the comfortable favourite to claim the ball. Kabasele goes bounding into him regardless and that decision cost him dearly.

Just 20 minutes later he's easily beaten by King allowing him to break clear in the box and opts to bring the player down to prevent a goal. Conceding a penalty and getting sent off just over half an hour in with his side already trailing.

BOURNEMOUTH





Key Talking Point





Bournemouth's frontline was excellent and that reflects in the final score, King and Wilson had a telepathic understanding of each other's game and were both willing to play the provider. The support from Brooks and Fraser was also outstanding.

To be blunt though, the opposition was so poor today Bournemouth were able to cruise to victory almost at a canter.

The Cherries have bounced back brilliantly from the 4-0 hammering they took just two weeks ago against Burnley. They're up to fifth in the Premier League and don't look like they'll be too concerned with relegation so it could be an exciting season ahead for them.





Player Ratings





Starting XI: Begovic (6), Smith (6), Ake (7), Cook (6), Francis (6), Fraser (8), Cook (6), Lerma (6), Brooks (8), King (9)*, Wilson (9)





Substitutes: Gosling (6), Stanislas (6), Surman (6)

STAR MAN - Josh King was involved in everything positive his team did and had a hand in all three first-half goals. Setting up Wilson in the build up the first before winning and converting the penalty for his sides' second. It was Wilson who then returned the favour and King needed no follow up for his chance adding a brace and cementing the victory for his side.

Do a Burnley? @afcbournemouth will do a Leicester this season! What a breath of fresh air. A lovely, well-run team. #bbcfootball #WATBOU — Imer Cardona (@imercardona) October 6, 2018

WORST PLAYER - Bournemouth achieved their success by largely bypassing the midfield with Jefferson Lerma and Lewis Cook struggling to impact the game. It was also the area of the pitch that was sacrificed by Watford following the red card but even with the man advantage, they struggled to control the midfield.

Looking Ahead





Watford face a tough test in over-achieving Premier League newcomers Wolves next before a potentially vital clash against relegation-threatened Huddersfield.

Bournemouth won't want the international break, they have two very winnable fixtures coming up in Mark Hughes' struggling Southampton and an inconsistent Fulham side still looking for a winning formula.