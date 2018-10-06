West Ham Set to Extend Veteran's Contract After Impressing New Boss Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham right-back Pablo Zabaleta will be offered a new contract, following a fruitful spell that has established him at the club.

The Argentine joined the Hammers from Manchester City last year on a free deal, and has since made over 40 league appearances, despite his age and younger competition posing a potential threat to his playing time.

Zabaleta signed a two-year contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season, but according to football.london, the London club want to tie him down to a new deal that could last him until the end of his career.

'They offered me a three-year contract... however... he told me I needed to stay"



Pablo Zabaleta admits Pep Guardiola prevented him from leaving Man City in his first season in charge - https://t.co/v18H71Vl4u pic.twitter.com/El9pwXs5QL — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 5, 2018

This season, the 33-year-old has started five of West Ham's eight league games, playing a crucial role in scalps against Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Zabaleta has thrived off the trust of manager Manuel Pellegrini, whom he played under when Man City won the Premier League title in 2013/14. The right-back could be set to automatically extend his stay at the London Stadium, as 25 appearances in this campaign would earn him an automatic one-year extension.

Zabaleta, though, will be eager to put that aside when West Ham return from the international break to host London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, a match that will task the Hammers with bouncing back from a recent 1-0 loss to Brighton.