Wojciech Szczesny Admits He Wanted to Stay at Arsenal 'Forever' and Reveals Biggest Gunners Regret

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny has revealed that he always had his sights set on spending his whole career in north London, as he is a fan of the club.

The 28-year-old was a fan favourite with the Gunners during his 11-year spell at Emirates Stadium, and many still hold Szczęsny in high regard despite the fact he left the club to become Gianluigi Buffon's understudy at Juventus last season.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"I wanted to be at Arsenal for my whole career. It is the club I love. It is the club I still support. I gave everything to play there," Szczęsny told the BBC. "I regret not having done more there.





"I won two FA Cups and a Community Shield but I would have liked to win at least one Premier League title. But sometimes you have to think with your brain, not just your heart."





Szczęsny made his debut for Arsenal back in 2010 and he quickly established himself as one of the most promising goalkeepers in the Premier League.

However, a number of high-profile mistakes overshadowed his potential for a number of supporters and the idea of the Poland international becoming the club's long-term goalkeeper became an afterthought for many in north London.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Mistakes off the pitch also didn't help Szczęsny's cause. The now Juventus star was once rumoured to have been caught smoking in the showers, an incident which came at the same time David Ospina started to establish himself at the club.

"I feel like I am a regular guy," Szczęsny added. "I used to smoke. I can't do too much about it. I got fined by Arsène [Wenger]. I have massive respect for him but because it happened at the same time as I lost my spot in the starting line-up, it got massively overblown.

"I was 20 years old when I started playing in the Premier League. Maybe mentally I wasn't quite prepared for it and that has earned me a reputation. But then you grow up, you mature. Now I am a husband and a father so life changes a little bit."

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Szczęsny has established himself as the first choice goalkeeper at Juventus following Buffon's move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Pole is now fending off competition from highly rated Italy international Mattia Perin to stay in between the sticks for the Bianconeri.